Watch: 'Rich Men North of Richmond' Singer Performs at Rogan's Club, Teases Podcast Appearance

Singer Oliver Anthony made a surprise performance at Joe Rogan’s comedy club in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday.

Anthony performed “Rich Men North of Richmond” in the appearance at the Comedy Mothership.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)



The Virginia musician’s song about the plight of the working American has blown up — with its popularity leading Anthony to correct misconceptions about the song’s message.

Rogan has previously spoken of his admiration for Anthony, touting the singer’s religious conversion and recovery from substance abuse.

Joe Rogan shares his take on singer/songwriter Oliver Anthony, only to get a surprise visit (see the comments) As someone who has been sober for a while now, this made me appreciate these two men even more. Listen to Rogans’ response to the naysayers pic.twitter.com/xNeBEz7VZY — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) August 30, 2023

Rogan’s Instagram post of Anthony’s introduction at his club merited more than 138,000 likes as of Wednesday, and roughly 2 million views.

Anthony went on to suggest he would appear on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast in an Instagram post.

Oliver Anthony teases a Joe Rogan appearance. pic.twitter.com/GW0r5VDUnR — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 30, 2023

Anthony discussed the unexpected success of his viral song during his subsequent Wednesday podcast appearance.

Anthony has clarified that “Rich Men North of Richmond” isn’t intended as a statement of support for any political party — instead, identifying corporate-owned politicians across the partisan aisle as problems.

Oliver Anthony shuts down Republicans for claiming “Rich Men North of Richmond”: “It’s aggravating seeing people on conservative news trying to identify with me like I’m one of them… I wrote that song about [GOP presidential candidates]. That song has nothing to do with Biden.” pic.twitter.com/upG2Y6x9kY — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) August 25, 2023

The musician is the first to chart at the top of the Billboard 100 music listing without ever appearing on the chart before.

“Rich Men North of Richmond” maintains the No. 1 spot on the listing, according to The New York Times.

