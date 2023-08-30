Share
Watch: 'Rich Men North of Richmond' Singer Performs at Rogan's Club, Teases Podcast Appearance

 By Richard Moorhead  August 30, 2023 at 1:08pm
Singer Oliver Anthony made a surprise performance at Joe Rogan’s comedy club in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday.

Anthony performed “Rich Men North of Richmond” in the appearance at the Comedy Mothership.

The Virginia musician’s song about the plight of the working American has blown up — with its popularity leading Anthony to correct misconceptions about the song’s message.

Rogan has previously spoken of his admiration for Anthony, touting the singer’s religious conversion and recovery from substance abuse.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Rogan’s Instagram post of Anthony’s introduction at his club merited more than 138,000 likes as of Wednesday, and roughly 2 million views.

Anthony went on to suggest he would appear on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast in an Instagram post.

Anthony discussed the unexpected success of his viral song during his subsequent Wednesday podcast appearance.

Anthony has clarified that “Rich Men North of Richmond” isn’t intended as a statement of support for any political party — instead, identifying corporate-owned politicians across the partisan aisle as problems.

The musician is the first to chart at the top of the Billboard 100 music listing without ever appearing on the chart before.

“Rich Men North of Richmond” maintains the No. 1 spot on the listing, according to The New York Times.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Conversation