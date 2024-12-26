Share
News

Watch: Times Square Billboards Go Dark Then Explode Into Worship of Jesus, Celebrating His Birthday

 By Ole Braatelien  December 26, 2024 at 9:30am
Share

New York City residents experienced a Christmas surprise the moment the digital billboards of Times Square went dark, a recently viral clip showed.

Just seconds before, the screens were playing their usual ads and displays as unsuspecting pedestrians walked past.

Suddenly, the billboards lit up with a beautiful depiction of the Nativity story, the birth of Jesus.

Although many users shared the clip across social media on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the special event actually took place Nov. 27, 2023.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was behind the production.



Would you have ever imagined something likes this would go up in NYC?

“The billboard takeover at Times Square in New York City was part of Light the World, an annual movement to bring people from all over the world together to share the light of Jesus Christ during the Christmas season,” the Mormon church wrote in its YouTube caption.

“The beautiful nativity scene that emerged from the blackout was a tender reminder of the Savior’s birth and why we need His light and love in our lives. ”

Related:
Called 'Most Significant Item from Time of Christ,' Bone Box of Jesus's Brother Makes Its Way to US

The LDS church also talked about its “Giving Machines” in its caption.

“Another part of Light the World is the Giving Machines — vending machines with a twist,” it wrote.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints partners each year with global charities and local nonprofits to allow people to donate items to people in need, from a goat for a Syrian refugee to clean water for schools in Africa.

“They have raised more than $22 million since 2017.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien has written for The Western Journal since 2022. He earned his bachelor's from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Watch: Times Square Billboards Go Dark Then Explode Into Worship of Jesus, Celebrating His Birthday
Vatican Expels Texas Church After Mother Superior Breaks Vows
Literal Worst Nightmare: Woman Finds Attacker Coiled Around Toilet After Being Bitten in Middle of Night
The Time Grieving Steve Doocy Asked God for a Sign and Got One Soon After
Called 'Most Significant Item from Time of Christ,' Bone Box of Jesus's Brother Makes Its Way to US
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation