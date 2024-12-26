Watch: Times Square Billboards Go Dark Then Explode Into Worship of Jesus, Celebrating His Birthday

New York City residents experienced a Christmas surprise the moment the digital billboards of Times Square went dark, a recently viral clip showed.

Just seconds before, the screens were playing their usual ads and displays as unsuspecting pedestrians walked past.

Suddenly, the billboards lit up with a beautiful depiction of the Nativity story, the birth of Jesus.

WATCH: All 27 billboards in Times Square display the story of the Birth of Jesus Christ. ✝️🎄🎅 pic.twitter.com/UPXmQP7vis — Dominic Michael Tripi (@DMichaelTripi) December 25, 2024

WATCH: For the first time, all 27 billboards of Times Square went dark in NYC, and then lit up with the story of the Birth of Christ The First Christmaspic.twitter.com/F1LRa0tWE1 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 25, 2024

Although many users shared the clip across social media on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the special event actually took place Nov. 27, 2023.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was behind the production.







“The billboard takeover at Times Square in New York City was part of Light the World, an annual movement to bring people from all over the world together to share the light of Jesus Christ during the Christmas season,” the Mormon church wrote in its YouTube caption.

“The beautiful nativity scene that emerged from the blackout was a tender reminder of the Savior’s birth and why we need His light and love in our lives. ”

Visitors to Times Square were in for a surprise on Nov. 27 as its famous billboards became a larger-than-life tribute to the true reason for Christmas: Jesus Christ. The billboard takeover at Times Square in New York City was part of Light the World, an annual movement to… pic.twitter.com/GXMzCelAEE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (@Ch_JesusChrist) December 2, 2023

The LDS church also talked about its “Giving Machines” in its caption.

“Another part of Light the World is the Giving Machines — vending machines with a twist,” it wrote.

Giving machines are a unique way to serve others with the press of a button. Each machine is filled with a range of donations, everything from medical supplies to school kits to canned food. pic.twitter.com/DvVlRoJ2x9 — Church of Jesus Christ | Come Unto Christ (@ComeUntoChrist) November 19, 2021

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints partners each year with global charities and local nonprofits to allow people to donate items to people in need, from a goat for a Syrian refugee to clean water for schools in Africa.

“They have raised more than $22 million since 2017.”

