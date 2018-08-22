SECTIONS
Media Watch Politics
Print

Watch: Trump Goes on the Offensive Against The New York Times — ‘They’re Like Lunatics’

By Randy DeSoto
at 5:56pm
Print

President Donald Trump called The New York Times “lunatics” and argued that 80 percent of the media is “fake news.”

“Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked Trump in an interview that will air on Thursday, “Is the press the enemy of the people?”

“No, not at all,” the president answered, “but the fake news is.”

“Fake news is a big chunk,” Trump contended. “Somebody said, ‘What is the chunk?’ 80 percent. It’s a lot.”

The president went on to observe if he does something well, it’s not reported, except by the 20 percent of the media that is not fake news.

TRENDING: Harvard Law Professor Dershowitz Tempers Hysteria on Cohen Plea: ‘Kind of Like Jaywalking’

“The New York Times cannot write a good story about me,” Trump said. “They’re crazed. They’re like lunatics.”

Late last month, Trump tweeted that he had good meeting at the White House with A.G. Sulzberger, publisher of The New York Times.

“Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, ‘Enemy of the People.’ Sad!” the New York City native wrote.

Do you think The New York Times is unfair in its reporting about President Trump?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sulzberger, who ascended to the top spot at The Times at the beginning of this year, offered his own account of their time together, saying he accepted the meeting to raise concerns about the chief executive’s “anti-press rhetoric.”

“I told (Trump) that although the phrase ‘fake news’ is untrue and harmful, I am far more concerned about his labeling journalists ‘the enemy of the people,'” Sulzberger said in a statement following the president’s tweet.

“I warned that this inflammatory language is contributing to a rise in threats against journalists and will lead to violence,” he added.

The publisher further recounted, “Throughout the conversation I emphasized that if President Trump, like previous presidents, was upset with coverage of his administration he was of course free to tell the world.”

RELATED: Kudlow: Stock Market Cares More About Roaring Economy Than Cohen, Manafort

“I made clear repeatedly that I was not asking for him to soften his attacks on The Times if he felt our coverage was unfair. Instead, I implored him to reconsider his broader attacks on journalism, which I believe are dangerous and harmful to our country.”

Earlier this month, first daughter Ivanka Trump stated that she does not believe the press is the enemy of the people.

After multiple media outlets reported that his daughter had broken with him on the issue, the president tweeted, “They asked my daughter Ivanka whether or not the media is the enemy of the people. She correctly said no.”

Trump added, “It is the FAKE NEWS, which is a large percentage of the media, that is the enemy of the people!”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence; Michael Candelori/Shutterstock.com

April Ryan Demands Sarah Sanders Pay for Her Personal Body Guard

Dick Morris

Robert F Kennedy Department of Justice building entrance "The Place of Justice is a Hallowed Place" engraved in stone above the doorPamela Au / Shutterstock

Dick Morris: We Said It Before, Now It’s Proven – DOJ at Center of Dossier Conspiracy

Chuck Ross

Robert MuellerSaul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Mueller Claims Trump Aide Impeded FBI Investigation, Recommends 6 Months Lockup

Neetu Chandak

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo looks on during a bill signing event at John Jay College, May 1, 2018 in New York City. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill ensuring domestic abusers are prohibited from possessing handguns and long guns in New York State. The bill also prohibits anyone with an outstanding warrant, felony or other serious offenses from receiving or renewing a firearm license.Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Cuomo Attempts To Take GOP Candidate’s 30-Second Ad Off Air

Jack Davis

Asia Argento in a pair of sunglasses at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2018.Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering

Underage Sexual Assault Scandal Rocks #MeToo Icon

Neetu Chandak

Judge John Bates in suit and tie.

Judge Reverses Himself, Hands Trump Big DACA Win

Chris Agee

Mike Huckabee speaks at the Iowa GOP's Growth and Opportunity PartyGage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

Mike Huckabee Reveals He Has Been Targeted by Facebook – ‘They Will Rue the Day’

Jack Davis

Aftermath of a shooting at a high school football game in Wellington, Florida on Aug. 18, 2018.ideo screen shot / South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Police: Shooting Victims at High School Football Game Were Specifically Targeted

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.