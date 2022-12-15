Watch: Tucker Carlson Lays Out Nightmare Scenario If We Made America Into California

On May 25, 2020, George Floyd died in police custody in the city of Minneapolis. You don’t need a recapitulation of what happened next, particularly in Minneapolis itself: America tore itself asunder, as marauding mobs of wokeists — many of whom were white, privileged and felt none of the oppression they claimed George Floyd represented — rioted on behalf of minorities who never asked them to.

For most of us, we moved on from Minneapolis. There were other racial hotspots: Kenosha. Louisville. Atlanta. Really, pick your big city: In the summer of 2020, chances are, some part of it was in a fiery-but-mostly-peaceful state.

Whatever happened to Minneapolis, though? Tucker Carlson wondered, as did others.

“That’s the part of the story the media had no interest in covering. And they never do,” he said on Wednesday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“But in the spring of 2021, one reporter decided to break with protocol and go back to Minneapolis a year later. He wanted to see what racial justice had done for the city. His name was Michael Tracey, and as you can imagine, he writes for Substack, not The New York Times.”

And, indeed, Tracey found a curious phenomenon.

“One night, while Tracey was in Minneapolis, a man walked into a Somali-owned convenience store and murdered the clerk. Tracey wanted to know why that happened,” Carlson said.

“So, he started to interview people in the neighborhood and one of them told him this: ‘African-Americans are hunting Somalis in Minneapolis.’ Why is that? Well, because: ‘They believe Somalis are getting special favors from the government'” as immigrants specifically targeted as a special-needs community.

“Are you surprised to hear that?” Carlson asked. “You should not be surprised, because when government creates a spoils system based on race and ethnicity — and our government certainly has done that — division and violence are the inevitable outcomes. That is true always and everywhere. That fact never changes.”

And that, he said, is why we can’t make the rest of the United States more like California.

Yes, I know. We were talking about Minneapolis just a second ago. But, as it turns out, they were just importing the ideas coming out of the left coast.

“The more power liberals have, the more sweeping and rigid the race-based spoils system they create,” Carlson noted.

And boy, have they created a doozy of a sweeping and rigid race-based spoils system — straight out of the good ol’ Bay Area, if you even needed to ask.

“For many struggling South Bay families, getting an extra $1,000 a month with no strings attached would seem too good to be true,” the San Jose Mercury News reported in November. “But for 150 households lucky enough to be chosen for a new guaranteed income experiment in Santa Clara County, that’s exactly what’s happening.

“The program targets families with children under 18 who are homeless or on the brink of homelessness — they could be at risk of losing their home because they can’t afford the rent, for example, or living crammed into too-tight quarters with other families. The payments are part of a broad trend picking up steam throughout the Bay Area as nonprofits, cities, counties and even state legislators advocate for and increasingly experiment with programs that put cash directly into the hands of people in need.”

Ah, but there’s a catch, according to KTVU-TV in Oakland: “The Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Pilot Program says it’ll focus on people of color, undocumented and mixed-status families, and women-led households.”

All of the vulnerable are equal, but some of the vulnerable are more equal than others.

“If you’re the most vulnerable person in the community, you get $1,000 a month,” Carlson said. “But that specifically does not include the homeless guy OD’ing in the park on fentanyl if he’s white. If he’s white, he can die because if he’s white, even if he’s dying, he’s by definition not vulnerable.

Nor, in fact, is this an outlier. As Carlson went on to note, California — a state in which slavery was never legal — now wants to offer reparations for the descendants of slaves.

“It seems simple, but there’s a problem with it. How do you know who qualifies for reparations? It’s been a long time. It’s been more than 150 years since slavery. And Americans have made a lot of babies since then, and many of them are interracial,” Carlson said.

“So at this point, there are plenty of white people in America who are descended from slaves. There are plenty of black people in America who are descended from slave owners. That’s just true. So how do you know who qualifies for government reparations? Well, of course, there’s only one way to find out — and it’s old-fashioned, Nazi race science.

“So the state will have to certify the racial purity of its citizens in order to send them money. That’s going to have to happen. Do we really want to go there? Do we really want to do that? Amazingly, liberals really do.”

Take the case John Arntz, director of the city of San Francisco’s Department of Elections, who was fired because he was white. We’re not intuiting that, that’s literally what they told him. Chris Jerdonek, president of the city’s election commission, wrote in an email to Arntz that the firing “was not about your performance. But after twenty years, we wanted to take action on the city’s racial equity plan and give people an opportunity to compete for a leadership position.”

“Now, there was an outcry over this and Arntz ultimately got his job back,” Carlson noted.

“But the city of San Francisco — the government, not just the people, the government — still endorses the idea of punishing people based on their skin color. The city of San Francisco just launched a separate guaranteed income program, this one for ‘pregnant black women.’ It pays up to $1,000 a month. And that program got more than $5 million more in state funding, so it’s expanding. Now to Los Angeles, Riverside, Contra Costa County, Alameda.”

So, sure: There’s a reason we consider California loony. The thing is, Democrats want to take this national. As Carlson noted, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Texas Democrat, “recently demanded billions of dollars of reparations. Because that, she said, would have been a much better way to deal with COVID.” And, while “she’s obviously a fringe character and easy to make fun of,” Carlson noted this “was the prevailing view of the Democratic Party in 2020: Vote for us and we’ll give reparations based on skin color.”

Now, as Carlson went on to note, we’re “probably not going to get California back into the realm of functional and sane. Twenty years from now, that will be a deeply poor state presided over by a small group of incredibly rich people.

“Every normal person of all colors will have left and moved to Florida. Probably no fixing it at this point. They’ll be cutting the redwood forests, selling them for money. You know exactly where this is going. Look at Bolivia. But what can the rest of us, in the other 49 states, learn from what’s happening in California?”

Three words might suffice: Don’t import craziness. Or maybe four words would fit on a hat better: Don’t make America California.

Minneapolis made that mistake, and it’s paying the price.

