Watch Tucker's Reaction After He Finds Out His Past Staff at Fox News Have Been Fired

Tucker Carlson blistered the culture of corporate America after he was asked about his remaining former staffers at Fox News reportedly having been escorted out of the building on their last day.

Chadwick Moore, Carlson’s biographer, first reported late last month that he had been informed that nine people who had worked on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” who were then still employed by the company, had been told they were losing their jobs in mid-July through a press release.

Last Friday, Moore claimed those people were sent a company memo informing them what to do at the end of their shifts — and he said their directive was anything but personal and dignified.

“[Carlson’s] remaining team at Fox News (nine employees) will be frog marched out of the building tonight at 9:00pm,” Moore tweeted. “HR will be waiting outside the control room when they finish tonight’s show to escort the remaining producers outside,” Moore reported.

Moore also said one former Carlson producer described the company’s behavior to him as “Degrading.”

Carlson was asked about the report by Glenn Beck at this year’s annual Family Leadership Summit in Iowa and the former Fox News host reacted in real time.

After Beck read Moore’s tweet to the former network host, Carlson reacted by scorning major corporations and their human resource and business practices.

“That is, and this certainly not a defense of the company that is doing that, but this is kind of par in corporate America. I think it’s disgusting,” he said.

Carlson added:

“And I would say two things: One, you should always be loyal to people who are loyal to you. Loyalty is reciprocal. People give up a lot on your behalf, you should do the same for them. And I have never seen a publicly traded company do that for anybody in the United States, and it’s disgusting. I think it’s a huge sin that they all commit.”

Carlson then commented on the evolution of human resources departments, which he said were more or less to help people sign up for benefits when he entered the workforce.

“HR evolved on the promise that it would meet the needs of humans — human resources,” he said. “It has made companies far more soulless, far crueler to people, far more at the mercy of lawyers and the grotesque anti-human legal mindset that’s really hurt our country.”

He continued, “HR is an instrument of cruelty and force and coercion, and I think anyone who’s working in HR should examine his own conscience and ask, ‘Can I continue to do this?’”

Beck commented that Carlson, who was ousted by Fox News in April, had likely recently experienced a negative human resources encounter.

Carlson concluded he had indeed had such an experience, but he did not expound upon what company he was working for.

He said he went to a colleague who had complained about him and his opinions, and he suggested they work out their differences during a civil conversation either in person or on the phone.

Carlson said a human resources representative later told him speaking to an employee who had filed a complaint was against company policy.

“I used bad language,” Carlson joked. “I was rude, but I felt that was such an intrusion.”

He concluded, “That was the last conversation I will ever have with HR. If there is nothing else I achieve in my life, that I am proud of. I will never speak to an HR department again.”

