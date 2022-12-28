Watch: Viral Video Exposes Exactly How the McRib Is Made, And It's Grossing Some People Out

A viral video of the McDonald’s McRib sandwich grossed out some people on social media, but others remain loyal fans of the seasonal boneless pork sensation.

A Twitter post showing how the barbecue pork sandwich is made has garnered more than 8.5 million views and was flooded with replies, with some commenters saying they were turned off after seeing the behind-the-scenes machinations.

The video was created by YouTuber Stephen Patula, the owner and operator of a McDonald’s franchise in Ohio, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Patula’s channel features videos from his job as a McDonald’s restaurant operator, focusing on how the most popular items from the fast-food chain’s menu are made.

In the viral McRib clip, Patula made the seasonal sandwich, starting with frozen rib patties that get bathed in McDonald’s proprietary barbecue sauce.

The video, which was first posted in late-October, has since garnered almost 2 million views and received more than 1,200 comments.







Numerous YouTube viewers expressed appreciation for both the McRib and McDonald’s food in general.

One commenter wrote: “The McRib is perhaps McDonald’s most enigmatic and even controversial seasonal sandwich. Reactions to it are a bit extreme. It seems like most people either totally love it or hate it. In this regard, you can call me a ‘McRib extremist’ because I love it and I always look forward to its return!”

Another person remarked: “Luckily, the Mc Rib is a standard item in Germany. Thinking about getting one right now… with extra bacon and double pork on it. Thx for letting us know how it’s made!”

On Twitter, however, the response to the video was mixed, with some commenters saying they weren’t sure what they saw was even food.

“Can this even be considered food?” one user tweeted.

Can this even be considered food? A McDonald’s worker decides to reveal how a McRib is made. pic.twitter.com/yFraU7JGhp — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 25, 2022

Another Twitter user slammed the McRib, calling it “rubbery” and worse than dog food.

My brothers feed their dogs better. Never could do the McRib. Rubbery AF — Chris Wade (@CWadeMMA) October 25, 2022

Meanwhile, other Twitter users were surprised by the negative reactions and pointed out that this is how most food is made in fast-food chains and other restaurants: with frozen patties and premade sauce.

I see frozen patties being cooked on a flat top grill, what even is the problem here. I mean how do you thing burgers are made in like 85% of burger shops? — 👑 Alyssa Miller 🦄🛩️ (@AlyssaM_InfoSec) October 26, 2022

Prior to seeing this, how did you think fast food was prepared? — Dave Vetter (@davidrvetter) October 26, 2022

One Twitter user blasted the haters, saying they sounded like snarky snobs dumping on a working-class man.

“Twitter sucks for a lot of reasons, but it never gets old watching some out of touch rich guy log on and be absolutely stunned at some basic, predictable way of the world known to anyone who’s ever worked a service job,” he wrote.

Twitter sucks for a lot of reasons, but it never gets old watching some out of touch rich guy log on and be absolutely stunned at some basic, predictable way of the world known to anyone who’s ever worked a service job — natemare before christmas (@uxcryptid) October 26, 2022

In late-October, McDonald issued a statement saying the McRib was on its “farewell tour” this year, but the company would not confirm if that means the sandwich — which first launched in 1980 — will be gone forever.

“The elusive McRib is finally back … BUT this could be your last chance to get it,” the fast-food chain said.

“After three straight years headlining McDonald’s nationwide menu each fall, the iconic sandwich is embarking on a ‘Farewell Tour’ — giving fans across the country one more chance to experience a taste of the McRib at participating McDonald’s.”

However, McDonald’s suggested the iconic sandwich might return for an encore.

“Like any true farewell tour, we’re hoping this isn’t a ‘goodbye’ but a ‘see you later.’ Because as our McRib stans have experienced time and time again: you never know when — or if — the McRib is coming back,” the restaurant chain said.

