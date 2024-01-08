Share
Weather Abnormality Pushing Deadly Cold System Into US - Start Preparing Now

 By Johnathan Jones  January 8, 2024
Millions of Americans are being asked to prepare for a weather anomaly that is expected to blanket the central United States with frigid temperatures and could see people across the Southeast facing everything from snow to tornadoes.

While arctic air could test power grids and pipes in the next 10 days, Southern states are asked to prepare for severe weather immediately, the National Weather Service said in a Monday advisory.

People who live in the central U.S. are advised to prepare for a challenging 10 days, while many who live in the Pacific Northwest are already being hit with snow.

“A Major Storm will produce widespread, significant weather impacts of every variety across large portions of the Central and Southern Plains, Midwest, South and Eastern U.S today through mid-week,” the weather service said in its advisory.

The NWS noted parts of Washington and Oregon were already being blanketed with snow.

More is to come, according to forecasters.

“A pair of very deep, dynamic mid-latitude cyclones will have some weather impacts to nearly all portions of the U.S. with all but one U.S. state (North Dakota) not having a weather warning, watch or advisory in effect at this time,” the advisory said.

“Hazards ranging from winter impacts of significant snowfall, including blizzard conditions, freezing rain and very high winds, inducing low temperatures and accompanying wind chills; as well as, severe weather, including potentially significant tornadoes, severe winds and some hail; additionally, widespread and potentially significant river and flash flooding,” it said.

“Please keep weather aware over the next few days, especially when traveling taking necessary precautions prior to leaving, checking weather information regularly and heeding any warnings in effect.”

The affected areas could see wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

Those who decide to brave the roads in frigid weather this week are urged to prepare for sub-zero temperatures by packing a winter survival kit.

Coastal states are asked to be ready for damaging winds and tornadoes from the Texas coast to North Carolina.

People attending the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night in Houston could see the effects of severe weather, according to the Weather Channel.

Alabama, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas could all see damaging winds and flooding into Tuesday.

Meteorologist Ryan Maue shared one model on the social media platform X that predicts arctic air penetrating as deep as south Texas by the end of the week and into next week.

It could linger for days.

According to CNN, one winter storm system this week could affect cities from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Chicago.

Nearly 70 million Americans are expected to be affected by some form of severe weather in the coming days, the outlet reported.

