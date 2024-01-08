Millions of Americans are being asked to prepare for a weather anomaly that is expected to blanket the central United States with frigid temperatures and could see people across the Southeast facing everything from snow to tornadoes.

While arctic air could test power grids and pipes in the next 10 days, Southern states are asked to prepare for severe weather immediately, the National Weather Service said in a Monday advisory.

The Central Gulf and the Southeastern Coast has the possibility of seeing all types of severe weather tonight and Tuesday. If you live in any of the highlighted areas, make sure you have multiple ways to get your alerts and have your severe weather plan ready to go. pic.twitter.com/TGsVxkA4wz — Caitlin Connell (@CaitlinCOnTV) January 8, 2024

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT FOR TUESDAY 1/9:

Keep a close eye on the weather as tomorrow we will see a storm system that could produce severe weather for a large portion of the Southeast. I’ll break down timing & potential impacts in a video update this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/EQCNsvIf13 — Lauren Kreidler (@WeatherWithLaur) January 8, 2024

People who live in the central U.S. are advised to prepare for a challenging 10 days, while many who live in the Pacific Northwest are already being hit with snow.

As you can see the pattern is very active over the next 10 days with cyclonic flow and strong shortwaves in abundance. Arctic Air will enter the northern Plains as storms pivot through and around it. We will have not one, but two 970’s mb lows this week into the central USA so… pic.twitter.com/dXBb43gEeY — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) January 8, 2024

Very strong signals on arctic air mass paying us a visit early next week. Nights in teens – 20s in our area. Unseasonably cold afternoons.

This cold front arrives either late Sunday to early Monday#txwx pic.twitter.com/SI9DQIkBQy — Chris Suchan (@ChrisSuchanWOAI) January 8, 2024

“A Major Storm will produce widespread, significant weather impacts of every variety across large portions of the Central and Southern Plains, Midwest, South and Eastern U.S today through mid-week,” the weather service said in its advisory.

The NWS noted parts of Washington and Oregon were already being blanketed with snow.

More is to come, according to forecasters.

“A pair of very deep, dynamic mid-latitude cyclones will have some weather impacts to nearly all portions of the U.S. with all but one U.S. state (North Dakota) not having a weather warning, watch or advisory in effect at this time,” the advisory said.

“Hazards ranging from winter impacts of significant snowfall, including blizzard conditions, freezing rain and very high winds, inducing low temperatures and accompanying wind chills; as well as, severe weather, including potentially significant tornadoes, severe winds and some hail; additionally, widespread and potentially significant river and flash flooding,” it said.

“Please keep weather aware over the next few days, especially when traveling taking necessary precautions prior to leaving, checking weather information regularly and heeding any warnings in effect.”

The affected areas could see wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

Those who decide to brave the roads in frigid weather this week are urged to prepare for sub-zero temperatures by packing a winter survival kit.

Coastal states are asked to be ready for damaging winds and tornadoes from the Texas coast to North Carolina.

A severe weather event begins today across southeast Texas and will continue into the Gulf Coast states late tonight and the Carolina coast by Tuesday afternoon. -Damaging wind gusts and strong tornadoes are the primary threat. -Overnight significant severe weather likely. pic.twitter.com/Nlz8eXEhif — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) January 8, 2024

People attending the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night in Houston could see the effects of severe weather, according to the Weather Channel.

In Houston for the @CFBPlayoff? Tailgating is out at @NRGPark, but here’s how officials plan to keep attendees safe in the face of tonight’s severe weather.#CFBPlayoff #Finn pic.twitter.com/0MrZmQp4sy — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) January 8, 2024

Alabama, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas could all see damaging winds and flooding into Tuesday.

We remain in a risk level 3 out of 5 for seeing severe weather on Tuesday. Numerous strong to severe storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Wind remains the highest threat with gusts up to 60 mph. The tornado threat is elevated and a strong tornado can’t be ruled out. pic.twitter.com/bw1sfUTzWQ — Chris Holtzman (@ChrisHoltzmanWx) January 8, 2024

Meteorologist Ryan Maue shared one model on the social media platform X that predicts arctic air penetrating as deep as south Texas by the end of the week and into next week.

It could linger for days.

While we wait for the ECMWF 12z HRES model and its ensembles, here’s the 00Z GraphCast A.I. trained solution, which has been highly skillful, but also glitchy like the conventional global models. This is probably the most extreme signal for Arctic cold. Note: weather models… pic.twitter.com/LIzliJZYFe — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) January 8, 2024

According to CNN, one winter storm system this week could affect cities from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Chicago.

Nearly 70 million Americans are expected to be affected by some form of severe weather in the coming days, the outlet reported.

