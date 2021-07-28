Western Journal Founder: God and Bible Key to Overcoming Confusion Created by Mainstream Media

Floyd Brown, the founder of The Western Journal, believes embracing God and the Bible is crucial to overcoming the confusion being promulgated by the mainstream media in the United States.

Brown affirmed the high calling of the media in remarks he gave during the ReAwaken America Tour in Orange County, California, earlier this month.

“The purpose of journalism is to provide citizens with the information they need to make the best decisions about their lives,” he said, quoting the American Press Institute.

“What a great profession!” Brown exclaimed. “Help people make great decisions by giving them the truth, by giving them the real news.”

Unfortunately, that, by and large, is not currently happening in the media.

“America is incredibly confused right now,” Brown said. “Well, I want to tell you something: This is by design. Don’t think for a minute this isn’t planned.”

The U.S. Congress is a prime example of an institution in a state of confusion, which the former Reagan administration official contended is really the case nationwide.

“The reason for that is my own profession of journalism because journalism has been converted to propaganda and it’s pushed on us and it’s pushed on our fellow citizens, and it’s created this state of bewilderment, chaos,” Brown said.







“The reason this is done is because when people are bewildered, when they don’t know what to believe, they freeze and then they obey orders,” he continued.

“This is being fostered by the media in America because they want to freeze you and make you obey the orders of the elites.”

Brown related that he looked everywhere for a means to combat this media offensive, and he’s found only one solution.

“There is only one place that we can solve these problems of confusion and bewilderment, and it’s the message in this book, the Holy Bible,” he said, holding up his copy.

“This is where we find peace.”

Brown quoted 1 Corinthians 14:33: “For God is not the author of confusion, but of peace.”

“We do know who the author of confusion is,” the conservative publisher added, referencing the devil as described in John 10, who is a thief who comes “to steal and kill and destroy.”

“But Jesus said, ‘I have come that they may have life and that they may have it more abundantly.’ Life. Not confusion, life,” Brown reiterated.

“What is that life?” he asked.

The answer is in John 17:3, which quotes Jesus as saying, “And this is eternal life, that they may know you, the only true God.”

“That’s life. That’s the definition of life. The definition of life is to know the one true God,” Brown said.

There is a difference between believing in God and really knowing God and being in a close relationship with him so he can lead your life.

“The truth is he wants you to know him as a father,” Brown said. “He wants you to know him in a very close and personal way.”

“He wants to talk to you. He wants you to hear his voice, but to hear his voice sometimes you have to be really quiet. You have to listen very carefully. And then one of the other things you need to do is obey it. Because the more you listen and the more you obey that voice, guess what? You’re going to hear it more often.”

Some of the keys to getting to know God are reading the Bible, his love letter to humanity, and spending time with him in prayer.

Then you learn to discern and know his voice above anything else that is being said, and confusion and bewilderment melt away.

