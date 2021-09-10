Path 27
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain attends an event on June 30, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain attends an event on June 30, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

WH Chief of Staff May Have Doomed Biden's Vaccine Mandate

 By Mike Landry  September 10, 2021 at 3:48pm
Whoops.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain just let slip how the Biden administration is playing fast and loose with the draconian vaccine mandate announced Thursday.

Klain retweeted NBC’s Stephanie Ruhle calling the use of the Occupational Health and Safety Administration to enforce the mandate “the ultimate work-around.”

The ultimate work-around. What a cynical concept.

Klain appears to have deleted the retweet, but he wasn’t able to completely cover his tracks.

What are we working around, Mr. Klain? Congress? The Constitution? The American people? Science? Common sense?

The Constitution did come to the mind of scholar Jonathan Turley, who told Fox News on Friday that Klain’s retweet was “breathtakingly daft.”

“It is reminiscent of President Biden admitting that his own White House counsel and their preferred legal experts all said that the eviction moratorium extension was likely unconstitutional.”

“Courts will now be asked to ignore the admission and uphold a self-admitted evasion of constitutional limits.”

In a speech on Thursday, President Joe Biden announced that all employers of more than 100 people would be compelled to require vaccines or weekly COVID-19 tests for their employees.

Scolding his 80 million subjects who have not gotten the shot, Biden said, “This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. … And to make matters worse, there are elected officials actively working to undermine the fight against COVID-19.”

Similar to what it has done with social media censorship, the federal government is looking the other way while the private sector does its dirty work.

One of the elected officials pushing back on Biden’s mandate is Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who called Klain’s retweet “foolish.”

“He said the quiet part out loud,” Cruz tweeted. “Biden admin knows it’s likely illegal (like the eviction moratorium) but they don’t care.”

The eviction moratorium was pulled out of thin air by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and quickly swatted down by the Supreme Court.

Another official opposing the vaccine mandate is Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican.

“This is exactly the kind of big government overreach we have tried so hard to prevent in Arizona — now the Biden-Harris administration is hammering down on private businesses and individual freedoms in an unprecedented and dangerous way,” Ducey tweeted.

“This will never stand up in court.”

Here’s a thought. What have we suddenly stopped hearing about?

Has talk of the vaccine mandate drowned out discussion of the Afghanistan disaster?

Hmm.

Think of Rod Serling on an offbeat cable channel with his cigarette and skinny 1960s tie.

“Imagine a president who makes a mess in a distant land. The debacle puts his party in jeopardy — the midterm elections are coming up and even party loyalists may jump ship.

“So he cooks up a crazy, unconstitutional scheme. He knows it’s impossible to enforce. And the scheme will make lots of people on both sides mad.

“The opposition party vehemently opposes the crazy idea. So do members of the president’s own party. He backs down.

“That makes voters happy. And they forget what happened in the distant land.

“Meaning the midterm election threat has disappeared.

It’s swamp politics as usual in a place on the Potomac River called the Twilight Zone.”

Cue music: Doo-do-doo-do doo-do-doo-do…

Mike Landry
Contributor, Commentary
Mike Landry, PhD, is a retired business professor. He has been a journalist, broadcaster and church pastor. He writes from Northwest Arkansas on current events and business history.
Mike Landry, PhD, is a retired business professor. He has been a journalist, broadcaster and church pastor. He writes from Northwest Arkansas on current events and business history.




