'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Puts Winning Contestant in a Wrestling 'Hammerlock'

 By Jack Davis  March 22, 2023 at 3:57pm
“Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak showed off his wrestling moves Tuesday after one contestant had a perfect day on the long-running show.

Contestant Fred Fletcher Jackson introduced himself as, in addition to being a teacher and a bar trivia host, a professional wrestler.

“You get paid to wrestle?” Sajak asked.

“Very little,” Jackson replied, adding, “But I do it, I do it for the fun.”

Then Jackson’s winning streak began, leaving the other contestants as little more than spectators.



“You brute,” Sajak exclaimed at one point in the show.

“Just because he’s a professional wrestler,” Sajak said.

“You want me to body slam him for you?” Sajak asked the other contestants as the audience roared. “I can do that.”

When the winning was done — totaling $75,800 — Sajak came out and demonstrated his wrestling hold on Jackson, which one fan called a “hammerlock.”

In a post-show interview with Maggie Sajak on Instagram, Jackson spoke about the host’s wrestling skills.

“He got me, genuinely,” Jackson said.

“I was trying to counter his hammerlock that he had me in. I was trying to get behind him, and I wasn’t going anywhere,” he said.

Jackson said his appearance on “Wheel of Fortune” was a lifelong dream come true.

“My mom says that my first words ever were, ‘Buy a vowel,'” he said. “‘Wheel’ was at the top of my list of dream-come-true scenarios in my life, and it’s happening.”

“Dreams can come true because mine just did,” he said.

Jackson noted in the interview that the victory was sweeter because his father — who was a bystander when Sajak performed his wrestling stunt — could be there to watch.

