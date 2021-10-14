Share
White House Chief of Staff: Inflation and Rising Food Prices Are 'High Class' Problem

 By Jack Davis  October 14, 2021 at 8:30am
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain ignited a firestorm after sharing a tweet that denigrated the rampant inflation taking ever bigger chunks for the paychecks of working Americans.

During a week in which oil prices hit their highest levels in three years, data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed inflation at its highest level in 13 years as consumer prices rose by 5.4 percent in September, according to NBC News.

The Biden administration’s party line has been that inflation is a temporary byproduct of the economy restarting after pandemic restrictions ended.

In that vein, Klain retweeted a post from Harvard economics professor Jason Furman that called America’s economic woes “high class problems.”

“Most of the economic problems we’re facing (inflation, supply chains, etc.) are high class problems. We wouldn’t have had them if the unemployment rate was still 10 percent. We would instead have had a much worse problem,” Furman wrote.

Klain added a one-word comment — “This” — with fingers pointing to Furman’s tweet.

The reference to inflation as a “high class” problem angered many on social media.

Many Republicans said the comment reflects the elitist thinking of the White House.

“As long as we’re on the subject of class, it appears Mr. Klain and the entire Biden White House missed Economics 101,” Republican Rep. Buddy Carter of Georgia told the Daily Mail.

“Inflation hurts working families and seniors on fixed incomes the most while their runaway spending is leaving all our children and grandchildren under a crushing mountain of debt to China,” he said.

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida deplored the continued “tone-deafness” of the Biden administration.

“The cluelessness embroiling the White House stems from the top down, and that is evident with the tone-deaf statements coming from the Press Secretary and Chief of Staff,” Donalds said.

Is the Biden White House arrogant and out of touch?

“While they ignore the reality of Biden’s failed economic agenda, everyday Americans feel the pain of Bidenomics at the pump, grocery store, and just about every aspect of daily life,” he said. “The American people are not better off today than before Biden got into office, and skyrocketing inflation is one of the many reasons this is the case.”

Republican Rep. Lisa McClain of Michigan said Klain’s post shows “how truly out of touch he and the Biden administration are with the American people.”

Experts say inflation is not done ravaging Americans’ wallets, despite White House assurances.

“Price increases stemming from ongoing supply chain bottlenecks amid strong demand will keep the rate of inflation elevated, as supply (and) demand imbalances are only gradually resolved,” said Kathy Bostjancic, an economist at Oxford Economics, a consulting firm, according to KTRK-TV.

“While we share the Fed’s view that this isn’t the start of an upward wage-price spiral, we look for inflation to remain persistently above 3% through mid-2022.”

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
