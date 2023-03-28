Whoopi Goldberg said something shockingly insightful on ABC’s “The View” on Monday when she noted political correctness is so out of control that people are no longer able to keep up with what might get them canceled.

Goldberg blew the whistle on cancel culture when she defended a Mississippi TV anchor and meteorologist who quoted Snoop Dogg earlier this month and hasn’t been heard from since.

WLBT-TV’s Barbie Bassett has been removed from the air after she discussed an expansion to rapper Snoop Dogg’s line of wines on March 8 and quoted him during the segment.

“Fo’ shizzle my nizzle,” she said.

Snoop Dogg used the phrase constantly in the mid-2000s. “Nizzle” is a derivative of the N-word, which I either never knew or had blissfully forgotten.

Bassett was apparently unaware the once-ubiquitous phrase is now something that can cost a person everything, depending on what you look like.

In a moment of clarity on Monday, Goldberg presented a startlingly sound argument when she said people such as Bassett deserve “grace” and the benefit of doubt.

She went as far as to jokingly call for the creation of a guide for people to reference, so they can avoid ruining their lives by crossing one of the left’s word boundaries.

While her co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro discussed the issue without much self-awareness, Goldberg took over.

“Ya’ll need to make a book,” she said.

“There has to be a book of stuff that nobody could ever say. Ever, ever, ever. Include everything,” she said.

Goldberg then complained that no one can keep up with what is allowed to be said in an age where nuance is rejected and reminded her colleagues that the intent of language matters.

“The things that change, you can say this, but you can’t say that,” she said. “But next week you might not be able to say this. It’s hard to keep up. It’s hard to keep up. And if you’re a person of a certain age, there’s stuff we do, and we say.”

Goldberg shared some additional insight when she noted, “Just because we’re on television, doesn’t mean we know everything.”

She concluded: “We don’t know everything you’re not supposed to do. And if there is something someone says — if you’re not going to give them the opportunity to explain why they said it, at least give them the grace of saying, ‘You know what, I’ve just been informed that I should not of done that,’ as opposed to ‘You’re out.’”

A broken clock is right twice a day, so Goldberg is bound to get something right every now and again. Good for her.

Goldberg forgot to mention one thing, though: She and the ladies of “The View” have helped drive cancel culture for years while their side of the aisle has anointed itself as the country’s word police.

The monster that is “wokeness” has been fed by these women for years. That animal is beginning to eat itself.

Perhaps the firing of a TV personality struck a little too close to home for Goldberg, who is one of the most judgmental loudmouths in all of television.

