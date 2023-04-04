Maybe Marjorie Taylor Greene should have just called Democrats “semi-pedophiles”?

The Georgia Republican congresswoman’s interview broadcast Sunday on CBS’ “60 Minutes” inflamed the liberal media world, thanks to Green’s unapologetic, confrontational stance with interviewer Leslie Stahl.

The coven of weird sisters on ABC’s “The View” fell right into the liberal line, of course, with de facto director Whoopi Goldberg pulling a Nancy Pelosi to cap things off. But they were mainly missing the point.

In the aftermath of Greene’s “60 Minutes” interview, much of the media coverage has focused on Greene’s accusation that Democrats are “pedophiles” — an accusation she justified by the party’s recent, downright disturbing obsession with sexualizing children via public school classrooms and obscenities such as “drag show story hours.”

(In all honesty, don’t liberals understand how creepily crazy it is to have a man dressed as a woman — pretending to be a woman — introducing confusing ideas to children? This isn’t your grandfather’s Democratic Party. It’s not even your mother’s Democratic Party.)

“They support grooming children,” Greene told “60 Minutes” interviewer Leslie Stahl. “Democrats support, even Joe Biden, the president himself, supports children being sexualized and having transgender surgery. Sexualizing children is what pedophiles do to children.”

From a rhetorical point of view, it’s a bit of a stretch, but at least there’s a germ of an argument there.

Lost in the hysteria is the fact that progressive politicians, including Biden, routinely get away with branding conservatives with inflammatory labels without serious questioning.

For instance, Biden labeled Republicans “semi-fascist” during the run-up to the midterm elections without even the semblance of rhetorical support that Greene offered.

If there’s any political party in the United States engaged in classical fascist behavior — stamping out the opposition, actively engaging in censorship, employing stormtroopers of violent thugs in the nation’s streets — it’s the one where the politicians put a “D” after their name.

But for the semi-rational cacklers on the semi-watchable “The View,” the real sin was the decision of “60 Minutes” to give Greene the publicity of an interview at all.

And it sent Goldberg on a tear — literally.

Check it out here, with Goldberg’s theatrical ripping of her notes — a la then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the February 2020 State of the Union address — starting about the 4:33 mark.







Co-host Sara Haines declared Greene is not “consequential enough” — an odd remark to make about a woman who was dominating the show Haines was appearing on at that moment. (Haines gave a classically patronizing little lecture about “gender care” that only a liberal steeped in the ideology of the past few years or so could find even sensible, much less believable.)

When token Republican Ana Navarro noted that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had made Greene important, Haines got even more patronizingly strident.

“You’re giving her a louder microphone than she deserves or has earned,” she said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin didn’t have a problem with the interview per se but criticized Stahl for not challenging Greene enough. In other words, what she wanted from “60 Minutes” was an attack on Greene — maybe one like the hit job the program did on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in April 2021.

Another token conservative, Alyssa Farah Griffin, tried to split the baby, arguing that Greene was important enough from a name-recognition point of view — “she’s been, you know, mocked on ‘SNL'” — but didn’t have power in her own right.

And that’s when Goldberg got in her two cents about “that woman.”

Her voice dripping with contempt, she attacked Greene on gun rights, attacked her on her response to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, and attacked her for suggesting Pelosi be hanged for treason.

(To be fair, Greene has publicly said Pelosi is guilty of treason and noted that treason is punishable by death — the first is an opinion with at least an argument to back it up, considering her role in Congress during the border disaster brought on by the Biden presidency; the second is a fact of federal law. A quote from Green declaring that Pelosi should be executed, much less one specifying death by hanging, is much harder to find, however, and doesn’t appear to exist.)

Then Goldberg decided to display her disgust in the Pelosi way, shredding her notes in her hand while delivering her final judgment.

“She doesn’t care if you push back on her,” Goldberg said. “She’s one of those people who just is gonna do what she does. And, you know, you don’t have to watch it.

“I did not.”

Rip.

“So, goodnight, Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

Very dramatic. Very emotional. And very much missing the point.

The harridans of “The View” appeared to be divided into those who thought Greene should not have been permitted a platform and those who thought she should have been given the platform only to serve as a target for mockery or derision — given the kind of treatment routinely doled out to former President Donald Trump and other enemies of the progressive state.

That’s the true totalitarian mindset — the belief that the powers of a society in communication, education or any other endeavor should be harnessed to protect those in power.

There’s nothing “semi-fascistic” about the contemporary progressive movement that’s in charge of today’s Democratic party — it’s an outright fascist movement dedicated to eradicating freedom of thought on college campuses and corporate boardrooms and introducing obscenely inappropriate discussions of sexuality into the lives of children who are still learning to read.

That was the point Greene was making. And all the Leslie Stahl eye rolls in the world aren’t going to change it.

Democrats can’t defend the indefensible, so they attack instead.

If “The View” and the establishment media want to keep the conversation about pedophilia, though, they’re going to get pretty uncomfortable.

