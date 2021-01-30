A new reason has emerged for couples not to save photos of them having sex — especially when they no longer look as they did in their younger days.

The story comes from Mexico, where it was first reported by a Spanish-language publication and later by the Daily Mail.

A woman identified only as “Leonora R” was arrested last week after authorities said she stabbed her husband.

While going through his cellphone, she found photos of him having sex with a woman who was a lot younger than she is.

Apparently not waiting to hear an explanation, the wife allegedly lashed out with a knife.

TRENDING: Former White House Stenographer: Joe Biden Has Lost 50 Percent of His Cognitive Capabilities

Police said the husband, identified as “Juan N,” suffered multiple wounds on his legs and arms, according to the Daily Mail.

But it seems the photos weren’t proof of him having an affair.

Once the initial rage was blunted and accusations were flying, the husband asked his wife what photos had fueled her anger. When she told him, he gave her the news — the photos were of them from days long past, when they were dating.

Wife stabs husband thinking photos show him with other woman – but it’s her younger self https://t.co/6wY7VBCf9h pic.twitter.com/9qChyWy9lP — Toon Seri Anthraxxxx (@anthraxxxx) January 24, 2021

Spouses who do nice things for their partners are often showered with gratitude, but that isn’t always the case.https://t.co/Sok43zyW4O — The Rendezvous (@RendezvousRadio) January 26, 2021

To be completely fair, I remember when I had only one chin.https://t.co/t4vUjFDseQ — David B. Schlosser (@dbschlosser) January 25, 2021

Leonora later told authorities in Cajeme, Sonora, that she did not recognize herself because she was wearing makeup in the photo and was much younger and thinner, as was her husband.

RELATED: FBI Lawyer Admits He Forged Email That Renewed Wiretap Against Carter Page, Gets Slap on the Wrist

The ages of the couple were not released.

Have you ever not recognized yourself in an old picture? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 17% (48 Votes) 83% (235 Votes)

The husband said he found the photos in an old email and decided to save them on his phone.

Police reportedly were called after neighbors heard screaming and shouting coming from the couple’s home.

Leonora was last reported to be in police custody with charges pending while the case is sent to the Public Ministry of the State Attorney General’s Office.

Her husband was hospitalized. Officials have not issued updates on his condition, other than to say he is expected to recover.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.