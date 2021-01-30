Login
Wife Allegedly Stabs Husband After Seeing Him with Younger Woman, Realizes Too Late Who She Really Is

A woman holds a knife in this stock photo. In Mexico, a woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband after seeing him in a photo with 'another woman.'Getty ImagesA woman holds a knife in this stock photo. In Mexico, a woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband after seeing him in a photo with 'another woman.' (Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published January 30, 2021 at 4:00pm
A new reason has emerged for couples not to save photos of them having sex — especially when they no longer look as they did in their younger days.

The story comes from Mexico, where it was first reported by a Spanish-language publication and later by the Daily Mail.

A woman identified only as “Leonora R” was arrested last week after  authorities said she stabbed her husband.

While going through his cellphone, she found photos of him having sex with a woman who was a lot younger than she is.

Apparently not waiting to hear an explanation, the wife allegedly lashed out with a knife.

Police said the husband, identified as “Juan N,” suffered multiple wounds on his legs and arms, according to the Daily Mail.

But it seems the photos weren’t proof of him having an affair.

Once the initial rage was blunted and accusations were flying, the husband asked his wife what photos had fueled her anger. When she told him, he gave her the news — the photos were of them from days long past, when they were dating.

Leonora later told authorities in Cajeme, Sonora, that she did not recognize herself because she was wearing makeup in the photo and was much younger and thinner, as was her husband.

The ages of the couple were not released.

The husband said he found the photos in an old email and decided to save them on his phone.

Police reportedly were called after neighbors heard screaming and shouting coming from the couple’s home.

Leonora was last reported to be in police custody with charges pending while the case is sent to the Public Ministry of the State Attorney General’s Office.

Her husband was hospitalized. Officials have not issued updates on his condition, other than to say he is expected to recover.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







