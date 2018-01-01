WikiLeaks Unloads Late-Night Proof Hillary Colluded with New York Times While Secretary of State

WikiLeaks released an email exchange over the weekend that showed a New York Times reporter giving advanced notice of stories being published to a high ranking official in Hillary Clinton’s State Department.

The stories were based on a release of a large cache of diplomatic correspondence by WikiLeaks in 2010, which came to be known as “Cablegate.”

“The heads-up email was intended to give State (and Clinton) time to come up with some spin for stories that may have caused problems,” The Daily Wire reported.

“Or, in another possible scenario, the heads up could give the State Department time to create a diversion for the same day, thus overriding a damaging story with other news its friends in the mainstream media would happily cover instead,” The Wire added.

The email exchange took place between Shane Scott, the national security reporter for The Times, and Philip Crowley, who was serving as assistant secretary of state for public affairs in Clinton’s State Department.

Email shows New York Times handed over Cablegate's publication schedule to the US government (without telling @WikiLeaks) giving the State Department, then headed by Hillary Clinton, up to 9 days in advance to spin the revelations or create diversions. https://t.co/IMrDOwoCd2 pic.twitter.com/CT4XkEs8Mc — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 31, 2017

In the email from Nov. 2010, Scott gives a breakdown of what day each story would run in The Times.

The topics included: North Korea, China, Guantanamo Bay, Pakistan, Blackwater, Russia, corruption in Afghanistan and then-President Hamid Karzai, terrorist financing and arms trade.

The Wire noted that WikiLeaks’ release of the email exchange on Saturday came after The Times had published a story earlier in the day headlined, “Republican Attacks on Mueller and F.B.I. Open New Rift in G.O.P.”

The Wire speculated that “WikiLeaks couldn’t stand it anymore” and released the email in response late Saturday night.

In October 2016, WikiLeaks made public emails showing that then-CNN contributor Donna Brazile had tipped off Hillary Clinton’s campaign, on at least two occasions, of the topics she would be asked to field at a CNN debate and town hall, Politico reported.

In July of that same year, WikiLeaks released nearly 20,000 emails from top Democratic National Committee officials, according to The Washington Post.

Among the most damaging were emails showing DNC leaders appearing to conspire to raise Sen. Bernie Sanders’ background as Jewish and possibly atheist in the Kentucky and West Virginia primaries.

The apparent hope would be to steer voters in the more religious states away from the socialist candidate.

In other emails, then-DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz wrote that Sanders had “no understanding of the Democratic Party” and she called the senator’s campaign manager a “damn liar.”

Additionally, DNC press secretary Mark Pautenbach in an email suggested the party push a narrative that the reason Sanders had lost the campaign was because he “never had his act together.”

