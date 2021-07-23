'Wild' Dash Cam Footage Shows Illegal Immigrants Scatter After Texas Trooper Pulls Over Vehicle

A Texas state trooper arrested the driver of a vehicle filled with alleged illegal immigrants in Del Rio in a video released on Friday, the same day Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state would be arresting people who illegally cross the border.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin tweeted, “Wild dash cam footage from Texas DPS shows a trooper in a recent pursuit of a human smuggler here in Del Rio. The smuggler bails, and at least a dozen illegal immigrants spill out and flee. Trooper focused on driver & caught him. Some of the passengers got away.”

A second dash camera video revealed Texas law enforcement chasing an alleged human smuggler in Del Rio last week.

“Another Texas DPS pursuit of a human smuggler & bailout here in Del Rio last week. The driver and all of the illegal immigrants who ran were caught. Texas DPS tells me their troopers have been involved in 473 pursuits since the start of Operation Lone Star as of 7/15,” Melugin tweeted.

According to Melugin, “Our done team in La Joya, TX down in the Rio Grande Valley just sent me this photo telling me a group of 150+ migrants just illegally crossed and more are coming. The sector recently reported a staggering 15,000+ apprehensions in a single week.”

Abbott announced Friday the state would be cracking down on illegal immigration in Texas.

“Texas is not rolling out the red carpet like the Biden Administration,” he tweeted Friday.

“Illegal migrants caught trespassing into Texas will be arrested & sent to jail.

“No more catch & release,” Abbott added.

A spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice told The Associated Press that an empty state prison in Dilley, Texas, is being used to hold illegal immigrants. The facility can hold up to 950 people.

Abbott had previously said that President Joe Biden is “lying to America” about the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border in an interview last week.

“He’s completely wrong and lying to America,” Abbott told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer.

“And what they are saying about the border — there is zero credibility in the White House because they are destroying America.”

The Texas Republican had called out the Biden administration for claiming that the border is closed, despite the record number of migrant apprehensions reported last month in the state.

U.S. officials encountered nearly 190,000 illegal immigrants in June, according to the Washington Examiner.

“One of the fundamental responsibilities of the president of our country is to protect our sovereignty,” Abbott said.

“And Biden has now abandoned his responsibility to protect the sovereignty of the United States of America.”

