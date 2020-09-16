GOP House candidate Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina pledged to never kneel for the American flag, saying, “To be born an American is a gift from God.”

The 25-year-old Cawthorn — who is paralyzed from the waist down — promised in a campaign video shot on a football field that he would not kneel regarding other matters, either.

The issues he listed as he made his way down the field included mobs, socialism and globalism.

“They kneel to those who want to hollow out our middle class, destroy our businesses, open our borders and close our schools,” Cawthorn said.

“I’m tired of being represented by cowards who kneel,” he said.

The North Carolinian clearly was referring to the athletes who kneel in protest during the national anthem as well as the politicians and other leaders who do so in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and other causes.

“I was raised to be a patriotic American, to honor our men and women in uniform, to memorialize who gave their lives to make America the greatest country on earth,” Cawthorn said.

Politicians, Corporations and Athletes continue to KNEEL. They would rather appease the Mob than stand up for our Great Country. I promise you this: I will never kneel. I will STAND. Stand with me: https://t.co/GzsSmkvQve pic.twitter.com/A2aLt4wxiZ — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) September 10, 2020

“To be born an American is a gift from God,” he said. “Living under this flag is a blessing no matter who you are or where you come from.”

The candidate then promised he would never disrespect the American flag as he pushed himself up from his wheelchair to a standing position.

“I am proud to be an American, and because I’m proud, I stand,” Cawthorn said.

The congressional candidate also stood during the Republican convention last month in Washington, D.C.

“I say to Americans who love our country — young and old — be a radical for freedom. Be a radical for liberty,” Cawthorn said.

“And be a radical for our republic,” he continued as he rose from his wheelchair, “for which I stand, one nation under God, with liberty and justice for all.”

This was so amazing @CawthornforNC ended his speech by standing.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NUPI0bkx3W — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 27, 2020

Cawthorn is running to fill the 11th Congressional District seat in western North Carolina, which was held by Mark Meadows until he stepped down in March to serve as President Donald Trump’s chief of staff.

If elected, Cawthorn will be become the youngest member of Congress, seizing the title from Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Godspeed.

It would be great to have a millennial lawmaker who expresses his love for America to offer an alternative to the self-described democratic socialist AOC, who always talks the country down.

