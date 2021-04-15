In a rebuke to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that he exceeded his authority when he imposed capacity limits on restaurants, bars and other businesses last fall without the approval of the state’s GOP-controlled Legislature.

In a 4-3 opinion filed Wednesday, the court said Evers should have gone through the legislative rulemaking process when he limited the size of indoor public gatherings to 25 percent capacity.

In so doing, the Supreme Court upheld a lower court decision asserting that Evers does not have unfettered power to unilaterally impose sweeping coronavirus restrictions without going through the proper legislative channels.

This is the latest blow to overreaching state governors who are trying to rule by fiat like petty dictators. And it is the third time the court has smacked down Evers’ unilateral power grab during the pandemic.

Two weeks ago, the court ruled 4-3 that the governor overstepped his authority by imposing several emergency orders, including one extending a statewide mask mandate for several more months.

Once again, the majority underscored that the Democrat should have gotten approval from the Republican-controlled Legislature before barking out orders like an autocratic emperor.

In their March 31 majority opinion, the justices noted that Evers had declared multiple states of emergency since last year, “triggering a statutory grant of extraordinary powers” to himself and the Department of Health Services to combat the coronavirus.

“The question in this case is not whether the Governor acted wisely; it is whether he acted lawfully,” the ruling said. “We conclude he did not.”

Last spring, the state Supreme Court also struck down the state’s stay-at-home order, citing the Department of Health Services’ failure to get approval from the Legislature before acting.

These developments are happening at a time that many frustrated Americans are rebelling against the draconian coronavirus restrictions being mandated by power-hungry bureaucrats.

Last week, the Arkansas Senate voted to permanently block the state’s governor from ever imposing another mask mandate.

Republican state Sen. Trent Garner, who sponsored the bill, said it was necessary to prevent government overreach using the coronavirus as an excuse.

“What this bill does is make sure we don’t have that happen again, by executive order or by government fiat,” he said, according to The Associated Press.

People are growing increasingly angry at flip-flopping “experts” who want them to stay under indefinite house arrest, wear triple-masks, get vaccinated and still be afraid to live normally.

Dr. Fauci says “it is still not okay” for vaccinated Americans to eat and drink indoorspic.twitter.com/xBGn6co9pu — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 12, 2021

Fueling the mounting public disgust is a shocking undercover video released Wednesday by Project Veritas in which a CNN director admitted that the left-wing network constantly overhypes the virus for ratings.

BREAKING: Part 2 – @CNN Director Reveals That Network Practices ‘Art of Manipulation’ to “Change The World” “COVID? Gangbusters with ratings right? Which is why we constantly have the death toll on the side…let’s make it higher” “No such thing as unbiased news.”#ExposeCNN pic.twitter.com/okKSFK4JfS — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 14, 2021

CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester admitted that the network intentionally stokes mass hysteria and panic in order to hold its viewers captive — for bigger ratings.

“It’s fear. Fear really drives numbers,” he said. “Fear is the thing that keeps you tuned in.”

This is not to say that the coronavirus is not a serious health threat. It is.

But the callous admission by the CNN executive suggests that the establishment media are intentionally misleading the public and terrifying their audiences simply to boost profits.

