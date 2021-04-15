Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Wisconsin Supreme Court Strikes Blow to COVID Restrictions

A table is blocked off for social distancing at the Someplace Else II bar and restaurant in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, on May 15.Scott Olson / Getty ImagesA table is blocked off for social distancing at the Someplace Else II bar and restaurant in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, on May 15. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

By Samantha Chang
Published April 15, 2021 at 7:51am
Mewe Share P Share

In a rebuke to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that he exceeded his authority when he imposed capacity limits on restaurants, bars and other businesses last fall without the approval of the state’s GOP-controlled Legislature.

In a 4-3 opinion filed Wednesday, the court said Evers should have gone through the legislative rulemaking process when he limited the size of indoor public gatherings to 25 percent capacity.

In so doing, the Supreme Court upheld a lower court decision asserting that Evers does not have unfettered power to unilaterally impose sweeping coronavirus restrictions without going through the proper legislative channels.

This is the latest blow to overreaching state governors who are trying to rule by fiat like petty dictators. And it is the third time the court has smacked down Evers’ unilateral power grab during the pandemic.

Two weeks ago, the court ruled 4-3 that the governor overstepped his authority by imposing several emergency orders, including one extending a statewide mask mandate for several more months.

TRENDING: SC Gov Essentially Shuts Down State to Biden's Unaccompanied Minors

Once again, the majority underscored that the Democrat should have gotten approval from the Republican-controlled Legislature before barking out orders like an autocratic emperor.

In their March 31 majority opinion, the justices noted that Evers had declared multiple states of emergency since last year, “triggering a statutory grant of extraordinary powers” to himself and the Department of Health Services to combat the coronavirus.

“The question in this case is not whether the Governor acted wisely; it is whether he acted lawfully,” the ruling said. “We conclude he did not.”

Last spring, the state Supreme Court also struck down the state’s stay-at-home order, citing the Department of Health Services’ failure to get approval from the Legislature before acting.

Did the Wisconsin Supreme Court do the right thing?

These developments are happening at a time that many frustrated Americans are rebelling against the draconian coronavirus restrictions being mandated by power-hungry bureaucrats.

Last week, the Arkansas Senate voted to permanently block the state’s governor from ever imposing another mask mandate.

Republican state Sen. Trent Garner, who sponsored the bill, said it was necessary to prevent government overreach using the coronavirus as an excuse.

“What this bill does is make sure we don’t have that happen again, by executive order or by government fiat,” he said, according to The Associated Press.

People are growing increasingly angry at flip-flopping “experts” who want them to stay under indefinite house arrest, wear triple-masks, get vaccinated and still be afraid to live normally.

RELATED: Political Theater: Vaccinated Biden Walks Alone in Arlington Cemetery Wearing a Mask

Fueling the mounting public disgust is a shocking undercover video released Wednesday by Project Veritas in which a CNN director admitted that the left-wing network constantly overhypes the virus for ratings.

CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester admitted that the network intentionally stokes mass hysteria and panic in order to hold its viewers captive — for bigger ratings.

“It’s fear. Fear really drives numbers,” he said. “Fear is the thing that keeps you tuned in.”

This is not to say that the coronavirus is not a serious health threat. It is.

But the callous admission by the CNN executive suggests that the establishment media are intentionally misleading the public and terrifying their audiences simply to boost profits.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer and financial editor based in New York City.







Wisconsin Supreme Court Strikes Blow to COVID Restrictions
GOP Rep Introduces Legislation to Make 5 Trump Executive Orders Permanent
Vaccinated Individuals Given Priority Evacuation During Natural Disaster
Gov't Now Has Microchip That Detects COVID Once Implanted Under Skin
Analysis Reveals the Horrifying Number of Illegal Immigrants Projected to Reach Southern Border This Year
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×