'WJ Live': The American Dream - Eric Metaxas Speaks on Growing Up in an Immigrant Family

WJ Live Ep. 62Courtesy Eric MetaxasBest-selling author Eric Metaxas conveys how his life growing up in an immigrant family and his salvation experience made him who he is today. (Image courtesy Eric Metaxas)

By Allison Meadows
Published February 4, 2021 at 2:54pm
Number-one New York Times best-selling author Eric Metaxas conveys how his life growing up in an immigrant family and his salvation experience impacted him in his new book ‘Fish Out of Water: A Search for the Meaning of Life.’

The Western Journal's mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we're excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of "WJ Live." You'll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach and Hollywood elitism.

Allison Meadows
Associate Social Media Marketer
Allison Meadows is an Associate Social Media Marketer for "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. She will graduate from Grand Canyon University in the spring of 2021 with a degree in marketing and advertisement.
