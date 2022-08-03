Share
News

'WJ Live': Ballot Box Drama: AZ Voters Turned Away At Polls, What Will This Mean For The Election?

 By Andrew Gordon  August 3, 2022 at 2:16pm
Share

Support the truth. Become a member of The Western Journal.



Mass confusion ensues in Arizona during the 2022 Midterm Elections.

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/72ae3

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

Trending:
11 Shootings from Last Month Have 1 Thing in Common, And Democrats Hate It

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: the Biden administration, Big Tech censorship, liberal lies, gas prices, COVID and the latest leftist violence.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Share
Andrew Gordon
Andrew Gordon is the producer of "WJ Live."
Andrew Gordon is the producer of "WJ Live."




'WJ Live': Ballot Box Drama: AZ Voters Turned Away At Polls, What Will This Mean For The Election?
'WJ Live': An Interview with the Biggest Threat to Leftist Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
'WJ Live': 'The View' on Notice with Huge Legal Action
'WJ Live': Embarrassing Pence Rally Photos Show Trump's Same-Day Rally Was 20x Bigger
'WJ Live': Democrats Revolt Against Biden, Will His Presidency Be Over Soon?
See more...

Conversation