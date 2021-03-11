Login
SECTIONS
Video
Mewe Share P Share

'WJ Live': Biden Will Be Using Taxpayer Money for Gender Transition Surgeries

Do you want your tax money going toward gender transition surgeries for military members? A clause found deep within one of President Joe Biden's early executive orders states that the secretary of defense determined in 2016 it was "appropriate" to allow "service members to take steps to transition gender while serving."The Western Journal via Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty ImagesDo you want your tax money going toward gender transition surgeries for military members? A clause found deep within one of President Joe Biden's early executive orders states that the secretary of Defense determined in 2016 it was "appropriate" to allow "service members to take steps to transition gender while serving." (The Western Journal via Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

By Allison Meadows
Published March 11, 2021 at 2:55pm
Mewe Share P Share

Support Christian, conservative journalism at The Western Journal by joining our subscription service.

Do you want your tax money going toward gender transition surgeries for military members? A clause found deep within one of President Joe Biden’s early executive orders notes that the then-secretary of Defense determined in 2016 it was “appropriate” to allow “service members to take steps to transition gender while serving.”

Thus, the order requires “establishing a process by which transgender service members may transition gender while serving.” Where is the money for those medical procedures coming from?

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

TRENDING: Tennessee Republicans Stand Up to Judge Who Dictated Election Law from the Bench

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

Click here to get your “Thank You, Rush Limbaugh” T-shirt from our friends at Patriot Depot.

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach and Hollywood elitism.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Allison Meadows
Associate Social Media Marketer
Allison Meadows is an Associate Social Media Marketer for "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. She will graduate from Grand Canyon University in the spring of 2021 with a degree in marketing and advertisement.
Allison Meadows is an Associate Social Media Marketer for "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. She will graduate from Grand Canyon University in the spring of 2021 with a degree in marketing and advertisement.







'WJ Live': Biden Will Be Using Taxpayer Money for Gender Transition Surgeries
'WJ Live': How Larry Elder Single-Handedly Destroyed the Dems' Case for Reparations
'WJ Live': The Latest Biden Gaffe Has People Questioning How He Will Survive His Presidency
'WJ Live': What Do an 81-Year-Old Knitter and a Conservative Retailer Have in Common?
'WJ Live': Pro-Life Academy Member Refuses to Watch Abortion Film Ahead of Oscar Nominations
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×