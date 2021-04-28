Login
SECTIONS
Video
Mewe Share P Share

'WJ Live': Civil Rights Attorney Crushes 'Systemic Racism' Narrative with One Challenge

Geraldo Rivera visits "The Dan Abrams Show" at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Nov. 1, 2018.Roy Rochlin / Getty ImagesFox News host Geraldo Rivera, above, clashed with civil rights attorney Leo Terrell in a discussion about "systemic racism" in policing. (Roy Rochlin / Getty Images)

By Kayla Kunkel
Published April 28, 2021 at 2:02pm
Mewe Share P Share

Support Christian, conservative journalism at The Western Journal by joining our subscription service.

Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera skirted the question and tried to “play the sympathy card.”

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

TRENDING: In Infuriating Ruling, Court Decides Drug User Cannot Be Held Criminally Responsible for Throwing Elderly Woman to Her Death

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach and Hollywood elitism.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Kayla Kunkel
Supervising Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
News, Crime, Lifestyle & Human Interest







'WJ Live': Civil Rights Attorney Crushes 'Systemic Racism' Narrative with One Challenge
'WJ Live': Texas Lawmaker Blasts Kamala Harris for Newest Border 'Excuse'
'WJ Live': Unprepared Jen Psaki Might Be 'Picking and Choosing' Screened Questions
'WJ Live': It Didn't Take Long for Biden to Completely Flip Flop on COVID Response
'WJ Live': Thousands of Troops Were 'Banished' to Parking Garage After Biden's Inauguration
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×