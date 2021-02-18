Login
'WJ Live': What Is Cuomo Hiding? The Tragic Secret Behind the NY Gov's Strong-Arm Campaign

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York has been accused of threatening a New York state assemblyman for his cover-up of thousands of deaths that resulted from his terrible error in judgment.The Western Journal via Chip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesGov. Andrew Cuomo of New York has been accused of threatening a New York state assemblyman for his cover-up of thousands of deaths that resulted from his terrible error in judgment. (The Western Journal via Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Allison Meadows
Published February 18, 2021 at 2:45pm
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been accused of threatening a New York state assemblyman about his cover-up of thousands of deaths. Will Cuomo and his team be brought to justice?

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: Coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach and Hollywood elitism.

Allison Meadows
Associate Social Media Marketer
Allison Meadows is an Associate Social Media Marketer for "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. She will graduate from Grand Canyon University in the spring of 2021 with a degree in marketing and advertisement.
