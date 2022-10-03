Parler Share
'WJ Live': Kari Lake Outlines Just Exactly How She's Going to Make Life Easier for Families

 By Andrew Gordon  October 3, 2022 at 2:59pm
Kari Lake tells The Western Journal about the policies she’ll put in place to help families if she wins the governor’s race in Arizona. Plus, our host dives into more hot topics of the day.

The Western Journal's mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we're excited to bring that same passion to our podcast.

Andrew Gordon
Andrew Gordon is the producer of "WJ Live."
