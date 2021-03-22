Login
SECTIONS
Video
Mewe Share P Share

'WJ Live': Photos from Inside Biden's Border Shelter Emerge, Revealing Horrific Conditions

WJ LiveJohn Moore / Getty ImagesPhotos were recently released showing the inside of one of Biden's immensely crowded border facilities, and it does not look good. (John Moore / Getty Images)

By Allison Meadows
Published March 22, 2021 at 1:50pm
Mewe Share P Share

Support Christian, conservative journalism at The Western Journal by joining our subscription service.

Axios released photos from inside of one of Biden’s immensely crowded border facilities, and things do not look good.

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

TRENDING: Arizona Commits to Full Hand Recount, 'Broad and Detailed' Audit of Machines

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

Click here to get your “Thank You, Rush Limbaugh” T-shirt from our friends at Patriot Depot.

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach and Hollywood elitism.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Allison Meadows
Associate Social Media Marketer
Allison Meadows is an Associate Social Media Marketer for "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. She will graduate from Grand Canyon University in the spring of 2021 with a degree in marketing and advertisement.
Allison Meadows is an Associate Social Media Marketer for "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. She will graduate from Grand Canyon University in the spring of 2021 with a degree in marketing and advertisement.







'WJ Live': Photos from Inside Biden's Border Shelter Emerge, Revealing Horrific Conditions
'WJ Live': Stumbling Biden Trips Not One, Not Two, But Three Times Up Air Force One Stairs
'WJ Live': Biden Could Wipe Out an Entire Industry with His Latest Devastating Move
'WJ Live': Watch Biden Bizarrely Slur His Words Mid-Sentence During Interview
'WJ Live': Are Media Outlets Racially Dividing the Country on Purpose?
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×