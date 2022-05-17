Share
Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke during a rally at the Pensacola International Airport in Pensacola, Florida, on Oct. 23, 2020. (MANDEL NGAN - AFP / Getty Images)

Woke CEOs Panic as 80% of Americans Side with DeSantis

 By Michael Austin  May 17, 2022 at 8:21am
Over the past several years, many of the country’s largest corporations have decided to promote left-wing political values.

Gillette condemned “toxic masculinity.” Nike supported Colin Kaepernick’s anti-police rhetoric, and Disney condemned Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill — to name a few examples.

Some conservatives — most notably Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — have decided to fight back, however, which has led the CEOs of many such companies to rethink whether or not they should be focusing on politics.

Well, a devastating new poll seemingly confirmed what many such CEOs may have feared: Americans are sick and tired of being lectured to.

According to the unreleased poll, which was conducted by The Trafalgar Group and shared with The Western Journal, 87.1 percent of American voters are “likely” to “stop using a product or service of a company that openly advocates for a political agenda they disagree with.”

This position is incredibly bipartisan.

The results indicate, 82.6 percent of independent voters, 84.5 percent of Democratic voters and 93.4 percent of Republic voters all report as likely to abandon such products or services.

Sponsored by Convention of States Action, the poll surveyed 1080 likely voters in the 2022 midterm elections from April 24 to April 27. It had a confidence level of 95 percent and a +/- of 2.99 percent.

This confirms many fears that have been circulating amongst American CEOs, according to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal.

A number of CEOs, sources and other insiders at various American companies told the Journal that many companies are now afraid of becoming “the next Disney.”

In recent years, Disney has become quite well known for its activism.

There is perhaps no better example of a large corporation involving itself in partisan politics.

The entertainment giant has blacklisted conservatives and condemned various bills that failed to support a left-wing, pro-abortion, LGBTQ-affirming worldview.

This came to a head when the company suggested that the recently passed “Parental Rights in Education Bill” in Florida was actually a bigoted, anti-LGBT “Don’t Say Gay Bill.”

Gov. DeSantis responded to the political attack by working with the Florida state Senate to strip Orlando’s Walt Disney World of its unique self-governing privileges.

At the official signing of the bill that terminated the special tax district, DeSantis denounced Disney’s partisan actions.

“For Disney to come out and put a statement and say that the bill should have never passed and they are going to actively work to repeal it — I think, one, was fundamentally dishonest. But two, I think that crossed the line,” DeSantis said.

“This state is governed by the interests of the people of the state of Florida. It is not based on the demands of California corporate executives. They do not run this state. They do not control this state.”

Conversation