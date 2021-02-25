Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Woke Cops in UK Apologize After 'Making Up the Law' and Using 'North Korean' Style Tactics to Stifle Free Speech

By Ameer Benno
Published February 25, 2021 at 9:44am
Mewe Share P Share

Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will land you in jail.

That’s the message that was sent to members of the public when police officers in Merseyside, England — a metropolitan county of nearly 1.4 million people near Liverpool — trucked around a mobile billboard stating that “being offensive” is a crime, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

The article, partially titled “Cops apologise for making up the law as they go along,” reported that the digital message was juxtaposed with a large rainbow flag and accompanied by text that read, “Merseyside Police stand with and support the LGBTQ+ community.”

Rainbow flag decals bearing the words “Police With Pride” also were affixed to Merseyside Police Department vehicles.

TRENDING: Chicago Mayor Caught Making Profane Remark During Black History Month Commemoration

In their desire to virtue-signal to the left, the Merseyside Police Department ignored the fact that, in England, hurting someone’s feelings is not against the law.

Fortunately, several people who knew better spoke out online.

Once the truth came out, the public outcry forced the Merseyside Police Department to issue a tepid public apology for having tried to intimidate those who didn’t share its liberal ideals.

RELATED: Supposedly Anti-Gerrymandering Pelosi Caught Sending Eye-Watering Amount to Help Dems Gerrymander

“We would like to clarify that ‘being offensive’ is not itself an offence,” Police Superintendent Martin Earl said in a statement. He explained that the digital message “although well intentioned was incorrect.”

If the police, who are charged with enforcing the law, created the text on this billboard out of ignorance of the law, that’s concerning. After all, if they were unfamiliar with the boundaries between permissible and criminal conduct, that means they were prepared to arrest people for engaging in the former.

It’s much more troubling, however, if they knew the law but were indifferent to it because they were acting as agents of the left. That doesn’t augur well for the future of free speech.

Even if the Merseyside police had no intention of making arrests for offensive words, their pronouncement that such conduct was punishable as a crime undoubtedly intimidated others into keeping their mouths shut.

While all of this happened across the pond, it’s a chilling harbinger of where “woke” culture is taking us when it comes to freedom of expression.

The First Amendment is under unprecedented attack. Tech giants are purging conservative voices from their platforms. Large corporations like Bed, Bath & Beyond, Simon & Schuster, Disney, Amazon and Bank of America are turning on clients and customers who espouse conservative views.

The establishment media has called for a government “reality czar” to suppress “disinformation.”

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has suggested that a House “truth and reconciliation” committee be created to “rein in our media environment.”

And two House Democrats recently penned a letter to 12 cable, satellite and streaming companies to urge them to cease carrying right-leaning news channels.

Is free speech in the U.S. in jeopardy?

To get American police departments to genuflect to woke ideology as well, leftists have engaged in a pattern of bullying and intimidation in which they have pilloried officers, defunded police departments, accused cops of systemic racism and baldly lied. These efforts have been deadly to police, which of course helps to cow them into obedience.

If the left is successful in its thought control of law enforcement — as it apparently was in Merseyside — we will eventually see the police cracking down on those who express viewpoints that don’t conform to progressive doctrine.

Should that come to pass, we’ll be no better than these authoritarian and tyrannical regimes.

I’m rubber, you’re glue; beware of the woke police, they’re coming for you.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Ameer Benno
Contributor, Commentary
Ameer Benno is a constitutional law attorney. He was the Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018 in New York's Fourth Congressional District, and he frequently appears on national television and radio to give legal and political commentary.
Ameer Benno is a constitutional law attorney. He was the Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018 in New York's Fourth Congressional District, and he frequently appears on national television and radio to give legal and political commentary.







Woke Cops in UK Apologize After 'Making Up the Law' and Using 'North Korean' Style Tactics to Stifle Free Speech
Sen. Kennedy Nails Merrick Garland on Men Competing in Women's Sports
Ben Carson Stands for Trump, Blasts Impeachment, Censorship, Swamp Creature GOP in Bold Interview
Poll: Support for Third Party in America Reaches All-Time High
As Big Tech Censors Half of America, ACLU Instead Makes a Stand to Put Men in Women's Sports
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×