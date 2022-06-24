An Oklahoma movie theater that planned to stand up to the left backed down after the woke mob shamed it into submission.

According to KOCO-TV, 89’er Theater in Kingfisher, Oklahoma, posted a sign regarding Disney’s new movie, “Lightyear.”

“Attention Parents: The management of this theatre discovered after booking ‘Lightyear’ that there is a same-sex kissing scene within the first 30 minutes of the Pixar movie,” the sign read.

“We will do all we can to fast-forward through that scene, but it might not be exact. We apologize for any inconvenience this late discovery of this scene causes.”

Nothing in this notice should be offensive, and it is not outlandish for the theater to make this promise given the target audience of the film.

First of all, the theater has a right to decide what movies it shows. If it does not want to promote a movie with a same-sex kiss in it, it doesn’t have to.

Since the theater said it learned about the kiss after it had already booked the movie, it makes sense that it would attempt to skip the scene. If the theater had known about the kiss earlier, they may have chosen not to show the movie at all.

Second, this movie is specifically aimed at children. While it is one thing to include LGBT content in an adult movie, inserting it into movies made for children is extremely inappropriate.

Of course, the left was unable to use this logical reasoning and instead decided to attack the theater for its position. NBC News wrote an article that was clearly slanted against the theater, and it quoted a leftist who railed against the sign.

“I told them that it was completely insulting for them to censor a same-gender kiss when they’ve never done this to an opposite-gender kiss,” Oklahoma resident Patricia Kasbek said. “I will never see a movie at this theater while under this ownership.”

One comment on Twitter calling the sign “absolutely psychotic fearmongering” garnered over 15,000 likes.

Sadly, the theater owner took the sign down following the backlash, KOCO reported. He said the theater changed its mind and never fast-forwarded through any showings of the movie.

KOCO took the same route as NBC and quoted parents who said they had no problem with the scene.

“Watching it, it was no big deal,” moviegoer Jill Stuever said. “It was like two seconds. Maybe like one second if you were really paying attention.”

Lili Giles, another parent who took her child to the movie, told the outlet she was “fine with all kinds of different families.” While there are certainly plenty of parents who are against the scene, KOCO failed to quote any of them.

The closest the outlet came to showing the other side of the argument was another quote from Giles in which she said she felt like the theater “just wanted to be honest with people.” While this cuts against the leftist outrage narrative most outlets pushed, it hardly acknowledges a concern many parents have with LGBT content in children’s movies.

The reaction to the sign and the theater’s subsequent reversal are yet another example of the left guilting people into doing what they want. Leftists pretend to argue for personal choice, but as soon as someone says something they don’t like, that person must be cast out and shamed.

This theater had the right idea, and more businesses in America should follow its lead but not back down. No one should be forced to promote content he does not agree with, even if it angers the left.

