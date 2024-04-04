Is parental decorum dead?

Things got extremely out of hand and unprofessional at a New Orleans children’s birthday party when parents began to dance provocatively with costumed mascots of Toy Story‘s Woody and Jesse.

DeQuan’s Cartoon Mascots provided the cartoon character for the 2-year-old birthday boy’s party but didn’t appear to find any issues with the conduct of partygoers or employees.

The company posted multiple Facebook reels showing off the inappropriate behavior with captions like “He ain’t coming up off her.”

The most appalling part is this is far from a one-off incident. A quick scroll through their Facebook page reveals that somehow, at nearly every recent party — all for young children — workers in costumes or adults at some point begin to dance suggestively.

Despite their Facebook claiming they specialize “in kids parties of all ages,” the content they show is far from that.

There’s so much to unpack.

Of course, the company deserves no pleasantries when discussing their employees’ inappropriate behavior.

Not just allowing it but celebrating it is another level of wrong. A company that caters to young children by using cartoon mascots should not be allowing sexual content to be on display before children.

Should the parents watching and participating be jailed? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

But frankly, far more disgusting than the actions of the company are the actions of the parents.

Any responsible parent who witnesses a costumed mascot begin to dance sexually would immediately stop it.

Instead, these parents revel in the perverseness of the acts, laughing and partaking in it themselves.

Children should not be exposed to sexual content — regardless of if it’s LGBT or traditional.

As Practo, an online doctor service, notes in an article, early exposure to sexual content can have immense negative effects on a child.

Untimely exposure to sexual content can cause emotion and self-worth issues that can last far past adolescence.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some viewers will find offensive

Cartoon characters dance suggestively at child’s birthday party

These parents are clearly unaware of just how badly they’re affecting — if not abusing — their children.

Unfortunately, it seems nobody is there to hold these people accountable.

When it’s OK to bring children to drag shows and teach them about gay copulation in kindergarten, sexual dances can seem tame in comparison.

This is what happens when the goalpost is moved farther and farther away from an honest, God-fearing society.

Things must change.

The Western Journal reached out for a comment but has received no response at the time of publishing.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “He is risen! He is risen indeed!” Christians around the world will give that call and response this Sunday as we remind each other of Jesus Christ’s resurrection after his death on a cruel cross 2,000 years ago. So why are you seeing that greeting in an email from a news and politics site? For two reasons. First, we’re one of the only news organizations in America that is completely closed on Easter Sunday, so we want to send you Easter greetings early. Second, the Christian beliefs that compel us to close on Easter are the same Christian beliefs that Big Tech and others hate us for and are trying to put us out of business over. In a very real way, you our readers are the only ones standing between us and their desire to silence us for defending objective truth, traditional American values and Judeo-Christian ethics. Western Journal memberships literally enable us to continue covering news, politics and culture from a Christian worldview. If you aren’t already a Western Journal member, I’m asking you to join this Easter weekend at the discounted price of just $1 for the first month. (Just use promo code easter24 at checkout.) Even a discounted membership enables us to continue producing interesting, thoughtful and, most importantly, truthful coverage that stands against what’s happening in our country. Also, since The Western Journal works from a Christian worldview, you will be supporting a site that works hard to be family-friendly, which is more than can be said for just about every other news site out there that lines its sidebars with scantily clad women and salacious headlines celebrating depravity. On Easter Sunday 2,000 years ago, Jesus won the ultimate victory, and he charged us with tending to the world until he returns. That’s exactly what The Western Journal does on a daily basis, and that’s exactly why Big Tech and the media want to put us out of business. Please help us to continue fulfilling that charge — help us stand strong against the world and for goodness, decency and most of all Truth. Sincerely, Josh Manning P.S. Please use promo code easter24 to become a member for just $1 for your first month. This offer ends after Easter Sunday, so please take advantage now! P.P.S. Join our faithful community for Easter and beyond!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.