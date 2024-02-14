Super Bowl LVIII — the most-watched program in television history — wasn’t the only record-setter to debut Sunday evening.

During the game, the much-anticipated trailer for the upcoming Marvel Studios production “Deadpool & Wolverine” aired as well.

It is now the most-watched movie trailer of all time.

WARNING: The following video contains language and themes many viewers may find offensive.

Everyone deserves a happy ending. In theaters July 26. #DeadpoolWolverine pic.twitter.com/v54SnAJnnX — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 11, 2024

The film is the third in the Ryan Reynolds-led series of films featuring the violent and raunchy Deadpool character from Marvel Comics. Co-starring with Reynolds will be Hugh Jackman as the popular X-Men hero, Wolverine.

According to Variety, the trailer set the record in a mere 24 hours, racking up a monumental 365 million total views in that time.

The previous record-holder was another film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (but produced and owned by Sony, not Disney-Marvel), 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

This is good news for Disney-Marvel, which is coming off numerous terrible box-office bombs.

The movie itself seems to take aim at Marvel’s woes, which fall right in line with the Deadpool character who is known for habitually breaking the fourth wall.

At one point in the Deadpool trailer, the titular character calls himself “Marvel Jesus,” as if he’s the company’s savior from its current state of financial and creative turmoil.

It’s been a long road for the Deadpool sequel.

20th Century Fox had produced the previous two installments of the series. So, when Disney acquired the studio in 2019, many believed Reynolds’s time in the red-and-black suit was over.

That is until Reynolds announced the threequel in 2023, along with who his new costar would be: Hugh Jackman, another popular Marvel actor many fans believed had ridden off into the sunset after previously retiring from playing the character (until now).







The duo of Reynolds and Jackman as Deadpool and Wolverine appear to be an enticing draw, given how well the trailer is doing.

The two were seen briefly in the highly-criticized 2009 feature “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” albeit that version of Deadpool wasn’t exactly known for its faithfulness to the source material.

(Deadpool, the quippy and mouthy mercenary, literally didn’t have a mouth in “Origins,” for example.)

Many fans are no doubt hoping this film finally does the pairing justice.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” hits theaters on July 26, 2024.

