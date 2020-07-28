SECTIONS
Woman Pleads for Return of Stolen Teddy Bear Containing Message from Dying Mother

By Amanda Thomason
Published July 28, 2020 at 4:41pm
Mara Soriano, a 28-year-old in Vancouver, Canada, lost her mother Marilyn to cancer last year after she was diagnosed in 2010.

Soriano still had her mother’s voice with her, though, in the form of a very special Build-a-Bear that her mother had given her.

“I love you so much, I’m proud of you. I’ll always be with you,” a recording inside the bear said.

But on Friday, as Soriano and her fiancé moved into a new place, that bear was stolen — along with Soriano’s other most prized possessions.

Soriano got a call from a friend who was coming to help her move but got into a biking accident on the way, so she set off to help. In her rush, she forgot to tell her fiancé that she’d set the Herschel backpack containing those very important items next to their moving van.

“I couldn’t believe I was so dumb to have let such a thing happen,” she said, according to the BBC. “The backpack contained so much of our important documents and an iPad, a Nintendo Switch, my mum’s red Mickey Mouse wallet and, most importantly, her teddy bear.”

“It was so important to me because she had a recording on it that was specifically just for me that said she loved me, she was proud of me, and she’ll always be with me,” Soriano told CNN. “I hugged it every time I missed her.”

“I’ve just been kicking myself since the theft, I know it’s silly, but it feels like I lost my mum all over again.”

A security camera video of the alleged theft came out and has also been circulating.

Soriano set out to plaster the area with signs asking for the return of her bear. She searched alleyways and dumpsters and asked passers-by and restaurant employees if they’d seen anything.

A few leads even came in, but they fizzled out.

“I’m hearing dumpster trucks outside and my heart is just sinking,” Soriano said.

While there’s still no sign of the sentimental item, many people have stepped up to help Soriano, including celebrities and local law enforcement.

“Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara,” actor Ryan Reynolds tweeted on Saturday. “Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home.”

“Have you seen this bear?” the Vancouver Police tweeted on Saturday. “It was stolen from a backpack yesterday in the West End and it has sentimental value to the owner. Please call us if you see it at 604-717-3321.”

Hopefully, with all the support and sharing of Soriano’s story, she’ll be able to get her precious bear back soon, but if that doesn’t happen, good Samaritans around the globe are working hard to make it up to her.

Soriano tweeted Tuesday that Build-a-Bear Workshop and Herschel contacted her about her lost items and offered to replace them.

“Build-a-bear got in contact with me and so did Herschel about replacing the things that were taken,” she wrote. “I know it won’t be the same bear that my mom made with her own hands, but now it’ll remind me of her AND the time the world came together for us for a few days.”

Soriano added that she also had a recording of the original recording, and would be sending it to Build-a-Bear to be put into her new bear.

Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
