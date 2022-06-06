Share
Woman in 'Serious Danger' After Slipping on Ice and Getting Stranded on Canyon Cliff While Hiking

 By Amanda Thomason  June 6, 2022 at 10:58am
As the sun shines and the snow melts, many outdoorsy people feel the mountains calling, and they must go.

Some go more prepared than others, but even the most veteran, nature-loving adventurers can run into problems as they strike out into the wild.

One woman hiking with a friend in Provo Canyon, Utah, in May nearly lost her life after slipping on a patch of ice and down the side of a cliff.

The local scenery is breathtaking because of its rugged, dangerous beauty — a beauty the woman got to see up close and personal as she held onto a rock for dear life, waiting for rescue.



The Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Utah County Search and Rescue and North Fork Fire Department responded to the scene with search and rescue climbers, pulley systems and, eventually, a helicopter.

After over two hours of work, they were able to safely remove the woman from her perilous perch halfway down the cliffside.



“Pics from todays hoist operation!” the North Fork Fire Department shared on Facebook on May 22. “Our patient was hiking and slipped on the ice. Slid down an ice covered scree field. She was holding onto a rock and cliffed out.

“She was hoisted out by Life Flight and brought to the command post where she was placed in the ambulance and treated for hypothermia and minor injuries. Patient was released from the scene. Total incident was about 2.5 hours from call out to patient release.



“We are so grateful for @utahcountysheriff @utahcountysar DPS and @intermountainlifeflight for assistance.

“Our patient was in serious danger and lucky to be alive! Had she fallen more, that would not have been the case… happy Sunday everyone! Keep enjoying this wonderful weather safely!”



Authorities commended the woman for staying calm throughout the ordeal as well as for traveling with a companion.

“Mother Nature changes constantly, and although we plan for everything, we are never 110% planned out for the scenario we are handed,” the department said, according to Fox News.

“However, we are always 110% ready and willing to provide help when needed, and in order to make our job easier in these situations it is imperative to stay calm.”

