Woman Tries Getting Birth Certificate, SS Card, and Marriage License to See if Dems Are Honest - Says She Caught Them Lying Through Their Teeth

We’re told that one of the reasons that the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or SAVE Act, constitutes voter oppression is because it would impose undue burdens on people to get documents.

And it’s not just the vague claims that minorities apparently lack the capacity to get ID cards, although those racist tropes have still been bandied about. (As a side note, I’m low-key surprised they’re still spamming the “hey black people, you’re too dumb to get a state ID, vote Democrat and we’ll make sure you don’t have to” argument, and I’m also surprised I’m still surprised.) No, it’s even worse this time.

If you don’t know where your birth certificate is? No vote for you. Changed your name after your marriage? No vote for you. Lost your Social Security card? No vote for you.

So, one of the editors over at conservative website Twitchy — known pseudonymously as “The Foo” — decided to check just how easy it was for her to get the documents in question. And while your mileage may vary and we don’t have any proof aside from her X post last week, this is generally how it’s going to go for most people.

First, birth certificate: “Contacted the health department of the county where I was born. They OVERNIGHTED a certified copy to me the next day – total cost, $14.”

Fine, but what about Social Security card? “Contacted Social Security on their site. They asked if I was sure I needed the card, since I ‘won’t likely be asked for it.’ I went ahead and got it – took five business days to arrive – total cost, $0.”

But she’s married — and we’ve been told that if women have changed their name, they’re doomed, and “The Handmaid’s Tale” is really on!

“Went to the ‘vital docs’ site of the county where we were hitched. Filled everything out online, arrived in three days – total cost, $5.” Oh.

“It cost less than $20 to obtain all three certified/legal documents, and it took less than five business days to receive them,” she wrote, adding “if I had lived where I was born or married, it would have been a day. Tops.”

The short answer to this is: Well, maybe, but this is a lot closer to reality than what most people are going to experience.

As USA Today noted in an explainer, the ways of obtaining your vital documents vary by county to county and state to state. This means contacting the vital records office in the state which you were born and finding out the ways to get the document.

You’ll generally need your birth name, date and place of birth, parents full legal names, and a valid photo ID. And if your marriage name is different, or you’ve changed it for other reasons, you’ll need documentation regarding that, too.

And how do you get a marriage certificate? Much the same way: contact your state’s vital records department, or look at your county’s page.

Social Security, meanwhile, requires a birth certificate or either a state ID or a passport for a replacement card — although “[i]f you do not have one of these specific documents or you cannot get a replacement for one of them within 10 days, we will ask to see other documents” that can include an employee or school identification card, or health insurance card.” Furthermore, replacement cards can be applied for online.

And many counties now use VitalChek, an official government partner which speeds up the process by allowing you to order certified copies online.

In short, in every case, there’s some way to get your documents that usually doesn’t require herculean effort — and there’s almost always alternative documentation they’ll accept.

For example, I checked for myself. For $15, I can get a certified copy of my birth certificate by mail using a form, my phone number during the day, and “a photo copy of a photo ID OR two (2) other forms of non-photo ID of the person making the request . (An example is a phone bill or bank statement.)”

The only annoyance is that payment is check or money order only. Morristown, New Jersey is apparently very analogue.

New York City, where I was married, makes it somewhat easier: download a request for marriage record along with a copy of valid identification on the form. Again, biggest annoyance is money order. (Is the money order lobby a huge thing? Do we have to take on Big Money Order after we deal with Big Pharma?) Cost, $15.

Social Security, meanwhile, is the same for all of us, as previously explained. I don’t need the marriage certificate, but if I needed a state ID to begin this whole process because I’m really undocumented (as in, not just the euphemism for illegal immigrant, but document-free), that’s $24 at least in the state of New Jersey.

And by the way, if you don’t have one of those, some states allow you to give a sworn statement of identity or a “notarized letter and a copy of a parent’s photo ID (from a parent listed on the birth certificate),” as USA Today points out.

But the most I am out is $54 for documents you should probably have as an American. I have a state driver’s license, passport, my Social Security card, two copies of my birth certificate (why? No clue) and my marriage certificate.

For context, I’ve lost, in the course of my lifetime: a laptop, a Ricky Henderson rookie card, an entire video game system and its game library now worth thousands because of its rarity (the TurboGrafx-16 with Super-CD drive and Japanese game converter, for our mega-geeky audience), several sets of car keys, virtually every textbook I ever had in high school, an iPhone, two iPods back when those were really things, and a Nespresso machine.

Like, literally, the whole machine. It’s huge and I put it aside one day to clean the kitchen, one thing led to another, and it’s gone. I didn’t even like, move or anything, or have anyone in the house who could or would steal it. Poof. Brewed coffee for me.

But I have my vital documents because they’re vital in more ways than one — something you should know, dummy. Alas, if you didn’t, they make it easy for you to get them. States will likely make it more streamlined if the SAVE Act passes to facilitate morons who can’t keep them.

I mention all of this because here’s what Democrats have been telling you will literally happen if this passes:

Rep. Hillary Scholten (D) claims the SAVE Act will prevent women from voting because they haven’t changed the name on their birth certificate after getting married. Your birth name certificate does not get changed after marriage… Dems can’t even get simple facts straight pic.twitter.com/D9gLN0TCXV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 12, 2026

Democrats CANNOT STOP lying about the SAVE Act! Pramila Jayapal says “somebody would have to either get a passport or have a birth certificate and have to go through this rigamarole every single time they want to vote” under the law (they don’t). She and Ana Navarro whine about… pic.twitter.com/3FzXBeCDgv — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 23, 2026

NEW: Kamala Harris says the SAVE Act can’t be passed because “something like 40% of Americans don’t have those documents.” “The SAVE Act would require that people show a birth certificate or a passport… It’s something like 40% of Americans don’t have those documents.” Kamala,… pic.twitter.com/JxlGVsbc3e — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 25, 2026

A birth certificate AND your marriage license. If you changed your name after you got married, like the First Lady, the ‘SAVE America Act’ will demand you provide BOTH documents in order to prove your identity and vote in the next election if you don’t have a passport. pic.twitter.com/uW45rMMLno — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) March 22, 2026

So basically, there are three different versions of what this would take in the worst-case scenario:

Foo’s: Less than $20.

Mine: $54, at most.

Democrats: No amount of money will suffice, because y’all gonna be disenfranchised! Jim Crow 2.0! It’s over! Orval Faubus and George Wallace won out in the end after all, and the 19th Amendment is null and void and women can’t vote!

Again: Your mileage will vary, but I’m going with one of the first two.

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