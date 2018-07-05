Woman Who Confronted Scott Pruitt in Restaurant Asks Trump ‘Where Are You Eating Tomorrow?’

The liberal woman who confronted former EPA chief Scott Pruitt at a restaurant during lunch calling for his resignation just days before he did is now asking President Donald Trump where he will be eating lunch.

On Monday, middle school teacher Kristin Mink noticed Pruitt eating at Teaism restaurant just blocks from the Washington, D.C. mall and decided to approach him.

The 33-year-old avowed anti-Trumper said to Pruitt, “We deserve to have somebody at the EPA who actually does protect our environment, someone who believes in climate change and takes it seriously for the benefit of all us, including our children.”

“I would urge you to resign before your scandals push you out,” she added.

Video of her confrontation went viral.

TRENDING: Canada’s Supreme Court Relegates Religious Beliefs to Second-Tier Status. America, Be Warned

WATCH: Woman confronts EPA Admin. Pruitt at a DC restaurant: “I just wanted to urge you to resign because of what you’re doing to the environment in our country.” pic.twitter.com/8bf2SSbAXH — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 3, 2018

On Thursday, Trump announced he had accepted Pruitt’s resignation amid a mounting number of ethical inquiries into Pruitt’s tenure as EPA administrator.

According to The New York Times, the former Oklahoma attorney general faced 13 inquiries into his spending and management practices at the agency.

One of the probes on excessive spending is being conducted by House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy.

Mink rejoiced at the news Pruitt has resigned tweeting, “HOLY CRAP this is such amazing news for the country/world!! Looks like you’re gonna have to change your Twitter handle, @EPAScottPruitt!!!”

HOLY CRAP this is such amazing news for the country/world!! Looks like you’re gonna have to change your Twitter handle, @EPAScottPruitt!!! — Kristin Mink (@KristinMinkDC) July 5, 2018

She followed that tweet up with another asking Trump were he would be eating lunch on Friday.

Hey @realDonaldTrump where are you going to lunch tomorrow? — Kristin Mink (@KristinMinkDC) July 5, 2018

Mink — who teaches at the exclusive Sidwell Friends School (attended by the Obama daughters and Chelsea Clinton) — told the New York Post that she was arrested last week while protesting the separation of children from their parents, who are being prosecuted for crossing the U.S. – Mexican border illegally.

Mink made her way into The Washington Post’s pages in November 2016 when she launched the Facebook group “What Now? (Moving Forward)” in response to Trump’s election victory.

RELATED: Mueller Brings In More Prosecutors as Probe Expands

“I was so frozen afterward, and I felt like I was on the verge of tears all the time, it was such a feeling of hopelessness and impotence, I realized I needed to be doing something,” Mink told The Post.

She continued, “I needed to feel like I could take an action every time that feeling came over me. I wanted to create a place where other people who felt the same way could come together.”

In an interview with MSNBC on Tuesday, she wore the same shirt she had on during her confrontation with Pruitt, which reads, “Your founding fathers owned slaves.”

"If they are doing their jobs well, they should want to hear from the public, and I was there to talk to Scott. It was a completely civil conversation – turned out to be a bit of a one-way conversation, but that was his call." – Kristin Mink on confronting EPA Admin. Pruitt pic.twitter.com/v2YvHjxUY1 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 3, 2018

When asked about it, she confirmed that she considers herself an activist who lives in the “social justice space.”

Pruitt is just the latest Trump administration official to be targeted while dining out, the New York Post reported.

Last month, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave the Red Hen Restaurant in Lexington, Virginia.

That same month, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was interrupted at dinner at the Mexican restaurant MXDC in Washington by a group of protesters, shouting “Shame!”

Last weekend, Trump aide Stephen Miller was called a “fascist” by a patron at Mexican restaurant Espita Mezcaleria in D.C.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.