Women Gun Owners Respond to Biden's Massive Gun Grab: 'Joe, Come and Take It'

 By Johnathan Jones  February 9, 2023 at 2:23pm
A group of women responded Wednesday in a video posted by the NRA after President Joe Biden demanded millions of Americans be disarmed during his State of the Union address.

Tuesday, Biden proposed a massive gun grab, and naturally, he did so as he politicized a tragedy. Biden recounted the actions of a young man who saved lives last month when he disarmed a madman with a handgun in Southern California.

Biden hoisted up Brandon Tsay, whose heroism ended another potential rampage by the Monterey Park shooter at a dance venue in the city of Alhambra.

“He saved lives,” Biden said of his special guest in a blatant attempt to further the left’s radical anti-gun agenda. “It’s time we do the same as well. Ban assault weapons, once and for all.”

“We did it before. I led the fight to ban them in 1994,” he said at the State of the Union. “In the 10 years the ban was law, mass shootings went down. After we let it expire in a Republican administration, mass shootings tripled.”

Biden was referring to the 1994 Federal Assault Weapons Ban – which, even if it had been in place last month, it would not have prevented the tragedy in California.

A group of women who have made the decision to exercise their Second Amendment rights for sport, hunting and self-defense responded to Biden’s comments about their weapons.

Is Biden coming for guns?

In a video posted on Twitter by the NRA, the ladies sported their guns, educated Biden about the real facts of gun ownership, and also sent the president a clear message in just five powerful words: “Joe, Come and take it.”

“Dear Joe Biden,” one woman on camera said. “We aren’t terrorists. We aren’t the enemy. We’re the good guys.”

Another woman who participated in the video informed Biden more than 30 million AR-15 rifles are owned by everyday Americans – in case he was not aware.

Yet another woman holding her child reacted to Biden’s extreme comments by stating, “Tell that to the pregnant mother who saved her kids with an AR-15.”

The video is actually an educational opportunity for anyone interested in learning about the modern rifle’s role in self-defense. It is also an opportunity to get the facts straight about the 1994 gun ban.

According to the NRA, during the 10 years the “assault weapons” ban was in place, the country’s murder rate actually increased by almost 20 percent.

That is data that matters.

Biden disingenuously connected the slayings in California to mythical “assault weapons” he and so many anti-gun activists consistently refer to. “Assault weapon” is a disingenuous term that is meant to demonize popular sporting rifles – and people who own them.

The simple truth, which the NRA video effectively illustrates, is that outside of some very isolated and tragic incidents, most gun crimes are committed with handguns. In addition to that, for many women, guns are the ultimate equalizer.

More gun control would punish millions of Americans – women included – by making them more vulnerable to violent crime.

It is abundantly clear by now that Biden Democrats are not serious about keeping Americans safe.

Conversation