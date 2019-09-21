Women's March Hires New Anti-Israel Leader, Promptly Fires Her After Backlash

The Women’s March, the radical leftist feminist group formed in response to the 2016 election, has managed to weather some bad optics recently.

That is until it went and made the same mistake again, forcing organizers to yet again backtrack and dismiss another anti-Semite.

The organization was rightly applauded for cutting ties with leaders who were either anti-Semitic or supporters of such views. Tamika Mallory, Bob Bland and the notorious Linda Sarsour all stepped down last month, only to be replaced by more anti-Semites.

Tablet reported last year that Mallory was especially toxic, asserting that she had espoused anti-Semitic and racist views from the very beginning of the movement.

According to several sources, she made a point of addressing the relationship between black people and Jews, claiming that they were collectively responsible for exploiting minorities and even orchestrating the slave trade.

She also became known as a consistent critic of white women, as fellow Women’s March leader Evvie Harmon told Tablet.

“Tamika told us that the problem was that there were five white women in the room and only three women of color, and that she didn’t trust white women. Especially white women from the South,” she said, discussing an official meeting in Mallory’s apartment.

“I suddenly realized that Tamika and Carmen [Perez] were facing Vanessa [Wruble], who was sitting on a couch, and berating her — but it wasn’t about her being white. It was about her being Jewish. ‘Your people this, your people that.’”

Bland, whose real name is Mari Lynn Foulger, has consistently denied Mallory said either of those things, while also defending her colleague’s friendship with rabid anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan.

Sarsour, of course, needs no introduction. Her laundry list of anti-Semitic views is well-documented, from her support of Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions to her defense of Rep. Ilhan Omar.

So who stepped in to replace them, albeit temporarily?

One of the new board members was San Francisco lawyer Zahra Billoo, who just so happens to be the executive director of her local chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, The Washington Free Beacon reported.

As if that isn’t bad enough, Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra was able to uncover some disgusting tweets from Billoo. And there’s a lot of them.

This tweet here is a call for the destruction of Israel pic.twitter.com/Hnqmu7jtC9 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 16, 2019

To go along with frequent references to Israel and the United States as terrorist nations, she also used the rallying cry “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” Those well-versed in geography will notice that such a nation will leave no room for Israel.

But wait, there’s more.

Billoo thinks Israel and ISIS are the same pic.twitter.com/TKJLToKmRJ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 16, 2019

She directly compares both Israel and the United States to the Islamic State terrorist group, while also accusing the U.S. of “imposing a 9/11 like reality, daily” in Pakistan. Unsurprisingly, she also refuses to stand for the national anthem or the flag.

Of course, these tweets wouldn’t be complete without praising a terrorist organization and refusing to renounce jihad or radical Islamic theocracy.

Hezbollah is a *terrorist* organization pic.twitter.com/jssAfs2o1N — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 16, 2019

According to National Review, Billoo has since been voted off of the board, merely days after being hired on. She took to Twitter to discuss her firing, and in case you were wondering, she’s not sorry.

In looking at the tweets in question, I acknowledge that I wrote passionately. While I may have phrased some of my content differently today, I stand by my words. 15/ — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 19, 2019

“While I may have phrased some of my content differently today, I stand by my words,” she wrote as part of an agonizingly long thread, which contained zero apologies and many more disparaging remarks about the Women’s March and right-leaning media.

She was joined on the Women’s March board by Samia Assed, who questioned the legitimacy of Israel’s existence. Unfortunately, that appears rather tame when compared to Billoo’s extremism.

Zahra will be joined by Samia Assed: pic.twitter.com/phu0jT2qoG — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 16, 2019

To this point, Assed is still on the board.

It appears the Women’s March is at least learning from its first blunder, but I doubt they’ll be able to recover the support they’ve lost.

Which is all for the better.

The Western Journal has reached out to the Women’s March for comment but has not yet received a response. We will update this article if and when we do.

