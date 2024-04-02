Women's March Madness Final Four Tickets See 190% Surge, Pass Men's Ticket By a Mile

The Caitlin Clark effect has elevated women’s basketball to new heights, so much so that tickets for this weekend’s Final Four games are much more expensive than those for the men.

Interest in women’s basketball is so high at the moment that watching either of Friday’s two seminal games will cost an average of $1,994, Forbes reported on Tuesday, citing data from TicketiQ.

That is an increase of roughly 190 percent from last year.

Meanwhile, the cheapest available tickets are going for about $649. Iowa, UConn, South Carolina and North Carolina State are still alive, so two of those four teams will make it to the national championship.

According to Forbes, average tickets for that game — which is scheduled for Sunday — are going for $1,512 while the cheapest available tickets are selling for $694.

By contrast, tickets for the two men’s Final Four games this weekend are priced at an average of $1,603, with the cheapest going for $501.

Those for the national championship game are averaged at $885, with the cheapest going for $221. The men’s tickets are more expensive than they were last year but are significantly lower than those for the remaining games in the women’s tournament.

So how did this happen? How did a sport that is so often overlooked become more in-demand than men’s college basketball?

It’s pretty easy to say Clark has had much to do with the sudden interest in women’s basketball.

Do you believe that people will start paying more attention to Women’s Basketball? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

For years, women such as the WNBA’s Brittney Griner have been the face of the sport. Women’s hoops are generally considered less interesting, which is a shame because young female athletes are just as dedicated as men.

But the interest just isn’t there.

That is simply not the case this year, as the current face of women’s basketball is a humble, hard-working sharpshooter on the court, who has led Iowa to not only the Final Four but has endeared herself to people such as this writer — who on Monday had never watched a clock so eagerly to await tipoff time.

Monday evening, I checked my phone every few minutes for an hour to see Iowa face off against LSU. It turns out I was not alone.

NFL Network host Kyle Brandt posted a video on his X page Tuesday morning where he explained he was waiting for the game for hours:

🙋🏻‍♂️ Reactions from a first time Caitlin Clark watcher… pic.twitter.com/3WwpVlVmIO — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) April 2, 2024

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Dončić also said he was among hordes of men who are taken aback by Clark’s skillset and demeanor:

Doncic says he watched part of the Iowa-LSU women’s game last night. Asked whether Caitlin Clark reminds him of him, he smiled and said she’s more like Steph Curry. “She shoots it better than me, that’s for sure. pic.twitter.com/wlvcZfQUuG — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) April 2, 2024

The masses want more of Clark:

CAITLIN CLARK IS MUST WATCH TV — Christian King 👑 (@cj_king30) April 1, 2024

Honestly, what’s not to love about watching this year’s Iowa Hawkeyes? The team is led by a generational player, who has not only shattered records but has done so with class, humility and grit.

Unlike Griner and many other high-profile female athletes, Clark stands for her country’s national anthem, she isn’t shy about wearing a cross necklace in public, and she has a boyfriend.

According to People magazine, Clark is dating former Iowa men’s basketball star Connor McCaffery – who isn’t shy about praising her on his Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connor McCaffery (@connor_m30)

Clark has also not hidden their reported relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitlin Clark (@caitlinclark22)

The fact that Clark can hit shots like Stephen Curry is of course why people are so tuned in, but it can’t hurt that she’s such a relatable figure.

For those curious, the men’s Final Four games are scheduled for Saturday. NC State will face Purdue while Alabama and UConn will also battle for a spot in the title game.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.