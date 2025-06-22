A woman in Charlotte, North Carolina, is suing her employer, Truist Bank, accusing her manager of leaving a doll depicting the horror movie character “Chucky” on her chair.

Debra Jones claimed the stunt, which occurred back in 2024, trigged a panic attack and caused her to take medical leave for eight weeks, according to WCNC.

Jones further asserted that the manager knew about her mental health issues, and her fear of dolls, before placing the toy there as a prank.

Her medical conditions reportedly included depression, anxiety, and autoimmune issues, and she now claims post-traumatic stress disorder has been added to the list, WBTV reported.

Jones’ attorneys are citing the Americans with Disabilities Act to serve as the bedrock for their claims.

Upon her return to work two months later, she said her new manager treated her differently than other employees, especially when she would invoke her medically protected work accommodations.

Additionally, Jones’ lawsuit said that her condition affects the pigmentation of her skin and caused others to joke at her expense, the New York Post reported.

After she was finally fired earlier this year, she decided to sue.

The bank, however, had already raised performance concerns in an official document. When responding to the lawsuit, the company said Jones could not “keep using her anxiety and emotional problems as an excuse” to negate poor performance.

Facts will ultimately come out during the course of the case, but no matter what the result, this dispute triggers a debate on what constitutes reasonable accommodations.

Some individuals, with more crippling disabilities than the ones listed by Jones, have been able to overcome their struggles and perform their duties without such special treatment.

That doesn’t mean there’s no place for employees who need extra help or a little breathing room.

Yet taking off for eight weeks seems a bit extreme. Whether she was entitled to it or not, it shows that society has given people the green light to determine their own professional reality.

If it takes her almost two months to recover from something like this, and her managers are claiming she was performing poorly, might it not be best for both sides if she were to take a leave of absence to address her problems?

She could have asked for a temporary part-time work schedule, or been more adamant with the staff about how serious her condition can become.

Launching a lawsuit seems to be the default for so many people that we risk watering down the legal system and boxing out claims that are potentially more legitimate.

If the bank knew the extent of Jones’ medical condition, taunted her, did nothing to address it, and she was doing her job even close to the standards set for her, then she’ll likely prevail with a jury or score a settlement.

If it comes out that she blew the matter out of proportion, however, she may become a punchline and damage further claimants’ chances of being taken seriously in a court of law. Only time will tell.

