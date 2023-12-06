World Health Organization Calls for Huge Global Tax Increases on Alcohol, Soda

The World Health Organization is advising the government to use taxes to take your freedoms away.

In a Tuesday news release, WHO called for huge global tax increases on alcohol and sugary drinks, suggesting that increasing the price of these beverages by a whopping 50 percent would create healthier societies.

Sounds just ducky, right?

Citing a 2017 study, WHO claimed that its recommended tax increases would “help avert over 21 million deaths over 50 years and generate nearly US$17 trillion in additional revenues. This is equivalent to the total government revenue of eight of the world’s largest economies in one year.”

And there you have the real concern — $17 trillion in new revenue.

As far as WHO is concerned, people are merely statistical pawns who can be manipulated to generate tax dollars. With this in mind, they won’t stop with alcohol and soda.

They’ll weaponize the concept of health to give governments more money and power and individuals less freedom.

Dr. Rüdiger Krech, WHO’s director of health promotion, said, “Taxing unhealthy products creates healthier populations. It has a positive ripple effect across society — less disease and debilitation and revenue for governments to provide public services. In the case of alcohol, taxes also help prevent violence and road traffic injuries.”

What a pretty utopian picture Krech paints. Let’s see. What else can be taxed to “protect” your health? Meat? Gasoline-powered vehicles? Guns? Everything?

What WHO is proposing, in effect, is outlawing alcohol and soda for the poor. If you’re rich enough, you can drink yourself into oblivion. If not, screw you.

I don’t know about you, but where I’m from a six-pack of beer is already too expensive. Tax it much more and I’m either going to have to quit drinking beer, make it myself, or find someone who can sell it cheaper.

The last time they tried to outlaw alcohol — remember Prohibition? — bootleggers got rich and crime flourished. The same thing will happen when freedom is a matter of wealth and not a God-given right.

Are we there yet?

WHO is a puppet of the World Economic Forum and the Chinese. They all want to play God by abolishing your God-given rights.

The problem is we live in a broken world. Curbing individual freedoms won’t fix it. Only God through Jesus Christ can do that.

