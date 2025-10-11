World War II-Era Bomb Found at One of Country's Busiest Ports, Marines Respond

Construction workers made an explosive discovery Wednesday morning at the Port of Long Beach in California.

The crew was digging at a shipping container terminal at Pier G when they uncovered a World War II-era bomb, according to the Long Beach Post.

Getting the dangerous situation under control required a joint effort.

First, the Long Beach Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard evacuated the area, according to KCAL-TV in Los Angeles.

Then, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad examined the shell before calling the U.S. Marine Corps.

BREAKING 🚨🚨#LongBeach / #California Possible WWII explosives found at the Port of Long Beach pic.twitter.com/SYMM4eKq1U — OC Scanner 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@OC_Scanner) October 9, 2025

Although the bomb was still armed, the Marines determined it was safe to transport to a safe location, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The device was “neutralized” off site, and cargo operations resumed that night.

The U.S. Marine Corps helped Los Angeles County deputies clear a WWII-era explosive from a construction site at the Port of Long Beach on Wednesday. Port officials said construction workers found the shell in one of the container terminals and called law pic.twitter.com/0uQM234Zwu — Notinregs (@notinregs) October 10, 2025

Before it was a shipping container hub, the Port of Long Beach was a U.S. Navy base, operating from 1919 to 1997, according to the Long Beach Post.

It was once home to numerous battle and support ships, along with two aircraft carriers.

A similar bomb situation occurred in Hong Kong last month.

Construction workers discovered a live World War II-era shell, courtesy of the United States.

The crew discovered the 1,000-pound bomb in Quarry Bay, where many Chinese citizens work and reside.

Thousands had to evacuate the area.

Bomb disposal Police in Hong Kong defused a 1,000lb US-made WW2 bomb discovered by construction workers on a building sit over the weekend, prompting the evacuation of some 6,000 residents in the Quarry Bay area. Police said unexploded munitions are occasionally found in Hong… pic.twitter.com/tuQJJyIWVm — Mr Pål Christiansen (@TheNorskaPaul) September 23, 2025

“We have confirmed this object to be a bomb dating back to World War II,” police spokesman Andy Chan Tin-Chu told reporters, before describing “the exceptionally high risks associated with its disposal.”

After an operation that began late on Friday, Sept. 19, technicians successfully disarmed the 5-foot-long bomb the next morning.

Nobody was injured during the ordeal.

