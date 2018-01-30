This World War II Navy Vet Has Flown A Flag Everyday for 71 Years

World War II Navy veteran Dominic Corsaro has flown the American flag at his home every day since returning to his native Ohio following the war.

Now in his 90s, he does so to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“The trouble with our country right now is nobody respects the flag,” Corsaro said. “In other words, it isn’t who you have as president” that should matter, but honoring the country for which it stands.

In 1944 at the age of 16, the Ohioan enlisted in the Merchant Marines.

While in the Merchant Marines, a young Corsaro served in the Atlantic Theater transporting German pilots who had become prisoners of war, among other cargo. He traveled throughout the Mediterranean Sea, Africa, and Italy.

The day he turned 17, Corsaro transferred into Navy, joining the 53rd Combat CBs and headed to the Pacific Theater.

Seabees are construction battalions who support naval and Marine Corps operations, including building remote bases and runways.

“I was all over the Pacific Theater finally ended up on Bikini Atoll to take part in the Atomic Bomb test in 1946,” Corsaro, now in his early 90s, recalled.

“God kept me safe throughout the war, and I have taught my son the importance of duty, honor and integrity,” the veteran said.

“He has grown up to make me proud. On my 80th birthday my son took the time to get all my service awards and decorations sent to him then had them framed,” Corsaro stated.

The former Navy Seaman 1st Class was surprised at the number of medals and ribbons that he never knew he had earned when he left the service in 1946.

At the time, Corsaro just wanted to go home to see his family and his sweetheart Angie who he later married.

Shortly after he returned home Cleveland, Ohio, he began flying the American flag and has not missed a day since. It has now been over 71 years since Corsaro began flying the Stars and Stripes.

Corsaro had two relatives who died in the battle of Anzio and several friends from growing also died during the war.

According to the National World War II Museum, of those 16 million veterans who made it home, approximately 500,000 are still alive.

Like Corsaro, the youngest among them are in their late 80s and 90s.

“I served on two fronts, got to see the world in just a few years and it just what I already knew: I love America … Land of the Free and Home of the Brave,” he said.

Corsaro founded the organization Stand F.A.S.T. (Flag, Anthem, Solemn, Tribute) America, and his simple message is: “Fly the Flag, Honor the Fallen.”

