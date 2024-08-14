Share
Commentary

Worse Than COVID? World Health Organization Spreads Global Warning About Virus Ravaging Continent

 By Michael Schwarz  August 14, 2024 at 3:27pm
Share

Do not comply.

Fortunately, the clowns in the international scientific and medical establishment destroyed their credibility during the 2020-21 COVID scare. But it bears repeating: Do not comply.

According to CBS, on Wednesday the World Health Organization declared a global emergency based on an outbreak of mpox. Thus far, according to a South African infectious disease expert, the virus seems to have a death rate of 3 to 4 percent.

Mpox, also known as monkeypox, has infected more than 14,000 people in 13 countries so far this year, resulting in 524 deaths.

Still, thus far the outbreak remains largely contained. More than 96 percent of cases and deaths have occurred in the Democratic Republic of Congo, located in central Africa.

Trending:
Colin Kaepernick Offered NFL Coaching Job

It goes without saying, of course, that decent people everywhere support all possible assistance for the relief of suffering victims and for the prevention of future suffering.

In light of recent experience, however, one’s mind cannot help but dwell on the sinister.

Are you skeptical about this "public health emergency?"

For instance, a clip of WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus began circulating Wednesday on the social media platform X.

You thought you were finished with him, didn’t you?

“Today the emergency committee met and advised me that in its view, the situation constitutes a public health emergency of international concern,” the director-general said.

He later described the outbreak as “very worrying” and called for a “coordinated international response.”

As one would expect, skeptical reactions to another “public health emergency” came swiftly on X.

Related:
First Documented Human-to-Dog Transmission of Monkeypox Reported, Gay Couple Found to Be Co-Sleeping with a Pooch

“Dr. Tedros is a Pathological Liar funded by Bill Gates that’s taking direction from the CIA, WEF and the UN to implement another ‘Pandemic’ as a distraction for the upcoming American Election. Listen to NOTHING from this Transnational Criminal Cartel,” one user wrote.

One Canadian user called the WHO “a terrorist organization” and rightly insisted that “no one should comply with what they try to do next.”

“Just in time for the 2024 elections,” another user wrote.

“Election year virus scam. Been there, done that. Do not comply,” another user wrote.

Those three words seemed to encapsulate the general reaction on X.

In short, no matter what the globalist demons do or how bad they try to make it look, do not comply.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Worse Than COVID? World Health Organization Spreads Global Warning About Virus Ravaging Continent
Disney Slammed as 'Evil' After Attempting to Use Disney+ Technicality to Quash Widower's Wrongful Death Lawsuit
Kamala Terrified of Press Conferences? Harris' Spokesman Refuses to Commit as CNN Host Presses Him Live on Air
Kamala Harris Set to Begin 'Highly Choreographed' Flip-Flop on Key Issues: Report
Kamala Harris Campaign Caught Deceptively Editing News Headlines
See more...

Conversation