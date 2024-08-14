Worse Than COVID? World Health Organization Spreads Global Warning About Virus Ravaging Continent

Do not comply.

Fortunately, the clowns in the international scientific and medical establishment destroyed their credibility during the 2020-21 COVID scare. But it bears repeating: Do not comply.

According to CBS, on Wednesday the World Health Organization declared a global emergency based on an outbreak of mpox. Thus far, according to a South African infectious disease expert, the virus seems to have a death rate of 3 to 4 percent.

Mpox, also known as monkeypox, has infected more than 14,000 people in 13 countries so far this year, resulting in 524 deaths.

Still, thus far the outbreak remains largely contained. More than 96 percent of cases and deaths have occurred in the Democratic Republic of Congo, located in central Africa.

It goes without saying, of course, that decent people everywhere support all possible assistance for the relief of suffering victims and for the prevention of future suffering.

In light of recent experience, however, one’s mind cannot help but dwell on the sinister.

Are you skeptical about this "public health emergency?" Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

For instance, a clip of WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus began circulating Wednesday on the social media platform X.

You thought you were finished with him, didn’t you?

“Today the emergency committee met and advised me that in its view, the situation constitutes a public health emergency of international concern,” the director-general said.

He later described the outbreak as “very worrying” and called for a “coordinated international response.”

BREAKING: The World Health Organization declares Mpox (monkeypox) outbreak a global health emergency. The announcement came after experts met virtually to advise WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the outbreak. “Today the emergency committee met and advised me… pic.twitter.com/N2oE3CzNr2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 14, 2024

As one would expect, skeptical reactions to another “public health emergency” came swiftly on X.

“Dr. Tedros is a Pathological Liar funded by Bill Gates that’s taking direction from the CIA, WEF and the UN to implement another ‘Pandemic’ as a distraction for the upcoming American Election. Listen to NOTHING from this Transnational Criminal Cartel,” one user wrote.

Dr. Tedros is a Pathological Liar funded by Bill Gates that’s taking direction from the CIA, WEF and the UN to implement another ‘Pandemic’ as a distraction for the upcoming American Election. Listen to NOTHING from this Transnational Criminal Cartel. pic.twitter.com/2qIlZxuMqT — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) August 14, 2024

One Canadian user called the WHO “a terrorist organization” and rightly insisted that “no one should comply with what they try to do next.”

The WHO director Tedros declares mpox a global health emergency, and calls for an “international coordinated response”. The WHO is a terrorist organization, and no one should comply with what they try to do next. pic.twitter.com/QbE6BndZrX — Canadian Refusenik 🍁 (@cdnrefusenik) August 14, 2024

“Just in time for the 2024 elections,” another user wrote.

“Election year virus scam. Been there, done that. Do not comply,” another user wrote.

Election year virus scam. Been there, done that. Do not comply. @who GFY. 🖕🖕 pic.twitter.com/2Xi2BKpLnJ — Fallout Dave (@Fallout5Dave) August 14, 2024

Those three words seemed to encapsulate the general reaction on X.

In short, no matter what the globalist demons do or how bad they try to make it look, do not comply.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.