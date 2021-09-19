Share
World Health Organization chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visits Qatar on Sept. 19, 2021.
World Health Organization chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visits Qatar on Sept. 19, 2021. (Karim Jaafar /AFP via Getty Images)

WHO's Dr. Tedros Appears Set to Keep His Top Job Despite Handling of Pandemic and Problems with Home Country

 By Jack Davis  September 19, 2021 at 8:45am
The man denounced as “Not Fit to be WHO Leader” by one Japanese publication appears to be a shoo-in for the job again.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who in 2017 was elected to a five-year term as the World Health Organization’s director general, has no opponents for the position so far, Reuters reported Friday, citing sources it did not name.

Ghebreyesus not only famously stirred antagonisms across America after former President Donald Trump lambasted him for being too soft on China in regard to COVID-19, his home nation of Ethiopia is so angry at him that it might not even nominate him.

The deadline for nominations is this week.

“Tedros is for sure a candidate,” said one of the unnamed sources Reuters cited.

But he is from the Tigray region of Ethiopia, which is facing a massive humanitarian crisis due to starvation.

The region also is in the midst of a civil war against the government that would nominate Ghebreyesus.

Should the U.S. have found a better person to run the WHO?

Ethiopian Gen. Berhanu Jula has said Ghebreyesus is aligned with the rebels and has tried to get them guns, a claim Ghebreyesus denies.

If Ethiopia does not nominate Ghebreyesus, someone else will.

“Kenya will support his re-nomination,” Macharia Kamau, principal secretary in Kenya’s foreign ministry, told Reuters. “I think there will be a group of countries” supporting him.

One commentator said the United States should have been grooming someone to replace Ghebreyesus.

“It’s a glaring failure of the Biden administration not to have prepared an alternative,” Anthony Ruggiero, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, wrote in an Op-Ed on in Foreign Policy.

“But if Washington focuses its energies, it may yet prevent Tedros’ reelection—and with it, a victory for the broken status quo that harms both U.S. interests and global public health.

“Since the earliest days of the pandemic, Tedros has been pandering to Beijing and helping it cover up its failures,” Ruggiero wrote.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation