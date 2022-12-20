WWE Hall of Famer Tackled, Held Home Intruder at Gunpoint Until Cops Arrived

A World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer has come forward with an account of dealing with a home invader at his residence earlier this month.

“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan described neutralizing a trespassing man at his South Carolina residence, speaking of the altercation with Wrestling Inc.

Duggan confronted the intruder after the man entered through the front door of the 68-year-old wrestler’s home.

The wrestler told Deadspin that he “took the man down” before holding him for the police.

The wrestler described holding the intruder at gunpoint with a .44 caliber handgun.

By the way, using a .44 for home defense is a heavyweight-class choice of weapon oddly befitting its user in this case.

“Hacksaw” recounted the situation in a tweet following the incident, thanking his fans for wishing him well after the incident.

The wrestler also thanked the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department for their “prompt and professional” response.

“A man who we had never seen before climbed our fence, ran through our yard to our front door, and was pounding on our glass doors,” Duggan said in the post.

“Before we could get to the door, he opened it and fell into our house. I held him at gunpoint while Debra called 911.

“We are safe with no damage.”

Thank you to the @KershawCountySC Sheriff’s Office and thank you to my fans and friends for the well wishes!https://t.co/DtR7TcnI9V pic.twitter.com/Jek2eVLjzx — “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan (@RealHacksawJim) December 17, 2022

The Duggans said the man, who was in his mid-20s, was “hysterically frightened,” and told them he was trying to get away from some people nearby who were trying to kill him, according to Wrestling Inc.

Duggan described hearing loud noises outside his home as he detained the intruder — so he turned off the Christmas lights and told the uninvited guest to be quiet.

It’s hard to imagine most burglars and home invaders overpowering a former WWE wrestler, but even someone like Duggan evidently realizes the importance of the Second Amendment and armed self-defense.

“Thank God we didn’t shoot him,” Duggan said of his reaction to the intruder.

It appears the young man avoided facing criminal charges in the case, as Duggan said he opted not to press charges in connection to the entry to his home.

But it’s pretty certain that young man learned an important lesson, and that he’ll think twice when his friends tell him that the “WWE isn’t real.”

