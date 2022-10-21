Tragedy has struck the family of a World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer. Tristen Nash, the 26-year old son of wrestler Kevin Nash, has passed away, according to a Thursday announcement.

Fox News cited a statement tweeted by Fightful.com’s Sean Ross Sapp that announced the untimely death.

“On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” the statement read.

Very unfortunate news to share. Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash. pic.twitter.com/VIj0dLqjcV — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 20, 2022

“Tristen recently starting working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together,” the statement said.

The younger Nash was a singer, songwriter and podcast technician who was engaged to be married, according the content posted to his personal Instagram account.

The statement on Nash’s death didn’t explain the circumstances of his passing. The Nash family asked for privacy, according to the tweeted statement.

The wrestling world moved to offer its heartfelt condolences to the Nash family after Tristen’s untimely death.

My heart is in a million pieces thinking about what 1 of my best friends in life is going through.

I♥️U 4-Life Kev. pic.twitter.com/XuLvrshFQ8 — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) October 20, 2022

Wrestling fans who have followed Nash’s career since the 1990s also expressed their sorrow at the family tragedy.

RIP Tristen Nash 😔 Thoughts and prayers go out to Kevin Nash and his family 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/f1WuujFEbF — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) October 20, 2022

WWE veteran Shawn Michaels — who competed with Nash in a WWE Hall of Fame career of his own — pledged his support for Nash as a member of the “Kliq,” a backstage group of wrestlers who competed in the 90s, according to TMZ.

“Our heart goes out to him,” Michaels said of his fellow wrestling veteran. “He knows where his Kliq buddies stand… and we’re going to be with him.

“Just letting him have his time in this time of extreme difficulty and just being there for him and praying for him and we hope that’s what everybody will do.”

