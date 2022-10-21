Parler Share
WWE Legend's Son Tragically Dies at Just 26

 By Richard Moorhead  October 21, 2022 at 5:19am
Tragedy has struck the family of a World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer. Tristen Nash, the 26-year old son of wrestler Kevin Nash, has passed away, according to a Thursday announcement.

Fox News cited a statement tweeted by Fightful.com’s Sean Ross Sapp that announced the untimely death.

“On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” the statement read.

“Tristen recently starting working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together,” the statement said.

The younger Nash was a singer, songwriter and podcast technician who was engaged to be married, according the content posted to his personal Instagram account.

The statement on Nash’s death didn’t explain the circumstances of his passing. The Nash family asked for privacy, according to the tweeted statement.

The wrestling world moved to offer its heartfelt condolences to the Nash family after Tristen’s untimely death.

Wrestling fans who have followed Nash’s career since the 1990s also expressed their sorrow at the family tragedy.

WWE veteran Shawn Michaels — who competed with Nash in a WWE Hall of Fame career of his own — pledged his support for Nash as a member of the “Kliq,” a backstage group of wrestlers who competed in the 90s, according to TMZ.

“Our heart goes out to him,” Michaels said of his fellow wrestling veteran. “He knows where his Kliq buddies stand… and we’re going to be with him.

“Just letting him have his time in this time of extreme difficulty and just being there for him and praying for him and we hope that’s what everybody will do.”

