Up-and-Down Year for Dodgers Superstar Kershaw Hits 'Embarrassing' Low in Historic Playoff Flameout

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Clayton Kershaw is one of the best regular season pitchers the sport has ever seen.

Kershaw is also one of the least reliable post-season pitchers the sport has ever seen.

That strange dichotomy has always been an unofficial asterisk on what will assuredly be a Hall of Fame career when it’s finished — and much to Kershaw’s chagrin, that career could very well be finished after a historically bad playoff outing Saturday night.

The Dodgers lost Game 1 of the 2023 National League Division Series to the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-2, a lopsided loss no matter how you try to spin it.

But it wasn’t so much that the Dodgers lost badly, it was more a matter of the Dodgers never having a chance in this game out of the gate thanks to Kershaw’s abysmal start.

And it was a historically abysmal start for Kershaw who, as ESPN notes, became the first pitcher in MLB history to give up five hits and five runs before recording a single out.

Yes, the Dodgers and Kershaw were facing a 5-0 deficit before recording a single out. It is a historically bad outing that is in honest contention for worst start in MLB history, period.

Kershaw would ultimately give up one more run and one more hit, before Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled his decorated star off the mound.

The star Dodger also suffered a personal worst, failing to make it out of the first inning for the first time in 454 career starts.

Are you watching the MLB playoffs? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)







“Disappointing,” Kershaw said after the game, per ESPN. “Embarrassing. You just feel like you let everybody down. The guys, a whole organization, that looked to you to pitch well in Game 1.

“It’s just embarrassing, really. So I just feel like I let everybody down. It’s a tough way to start the postseason. Obviously, we still have a chance at this thing, but that wasn’t the way it should’ve started for me.”

Compounding matters, Kershaw may never get a chance to rectify this historically bad outing. The NLDS is a best-of-five, so it’s the first team to three wins that wins the series.

Per ESPN, Kershaw is penciled in as a hypothetical starter for Game 4 — something that won’t happen if the Dodgers lose the next two games.

And given that Kershaw is a ripe (for sports) 35-years old, if the Dodgers are eliminated before Game 4, there is a non-zero chance that the aging pitcher rides off into the sunset.

Alongside the numerous career accolades, Kershaw has also collected a laundry list of injuries and quite a bit of mileage over his career. Retirement chatter has been hounding Kershaw for the better part of the last few seasons.

For that matter, however, Kershaw would probably prefer being hounded by retirement rumors as opposed to the way he was hounded all season long in what has rapidly turned into a year to forget for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers, and by extension Kershaw, came under a searing microscope this season when the team announced it would be honoring a blasphemous group of cross dressers for LGBT “pride” purposes.

The move was so widely vilified and derided that fans were simply not interested in hearing about the Dodgers’ “Christian Faith and Family Day.”

Many baseball fans viewed the Christian celebration as a tokenized response to the LGBT backlash.

That’s to say nothing of the actual on-field product, which, as ESPN points out, has been an up-and-down year for the Dodgers, as well. Kershaw is actually the last standing member of the team’s original starting pitching rotation.

All of the other original starters are either injured or suspended.

Kershaw will only be able to look on from the dugout in Game 2, which takes place Monday in Los Angeles.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.