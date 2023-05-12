'Yellowstone' Spin-Off Series Already Over? Actor Drops Clue About Fate of Hit Show

The end of “1923” is in sight, according to its stars.

Actors like Brandon Sklenar, who plays Spencer Dutton in the “Yellowstone” spin-off series, said they doubt the show will go past its planned second season.

“It’s one piece — there’s just a split in the middle, but it’s all one piece. It will conclude,” Sklenar said during a cast interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The Reporter noted that “1923” was “initially envisioned as a single-season limited series,” but creator Taylor Sheridan “ended up expanding the show to a second season, which is expected to start production sometime this year.”

Actress Helen Mirren, who plays Cara Dutton, said ending will not be a bad thing for “1923.”

“I like things to have a beginning, a middle and an end,” Mirren said. “Endings are always very difficult.”

“I love it when you have the satisfaction of … the whole journey, and then it’s over,” she said.

“Yellowstone,” the Sheridan creation that spawned “1923,” will end after its fifth season, currently projected to air in November. But fans can expect to see much more of the Montana ranch at the center of its sprawling story.

Matthew McConaughey will star in a sequel. Additionally, ScreenRant reported that the “Yellowstone” spin-off “1883” will get a spin-off of its own starring David Oyelowo.

The announcement that “Yellowstone” is coming to a close was preceded by news that star Kevin Costner would be stepping away from the show amid a rumored dispute with Sheridan.

Costner had reportedly been ready to shoot new episodes at a time when no scripts were ready.

“Kevin’s been extremely cooperative with working with Taylor and his production company, 101 Studios. They were supposed to shoot the second chapter of Season 5 late last year, but they just didn’t have the scripts,” the New York Post quoted a “Hollywood source” as saying.

“Taylor is overburdened and Kevin made himself available at the beginning of the year, but again, nothing was ready. Kevin had already committed to making his other movies. He had given the producers his schedule,” the source said.

“In the entertainment industry, you can’t keep yourself in a holding pattern and available while the producers are not getting their act together with the scripts. There was nothing to shoot.”

