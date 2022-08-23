Share
Commentary
Yelp Singles Out Pro-Life Clinics with Deceptive Warning Label

 By Matthew Holloway  August 23, 2022 at 4:35pm
Yelp, ostensibly an online business directory, is the latest Big Tech firm to choose a side in the ongoing schism that has followed the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The company has made the decision to deliberately and negatively flag crisis pregnancy centers in order to actively dissuade women from seeking their services.

Starting Tuesday, both the Yelp website and mobile application will apply a flag or notice to both religious and secular crisis pregnancy centers with what they describe as a “consumer notice” about limitations in the services available there, according to Axios.

“This is a Crisis Pregnancy Center,” the notice posted to CPCs read. “Crisis Pregnancy Centers typically provide limited medical services and may not have licensed medical professionals onsite.”

This move came four years after Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman directed the company to differentiate CPCs from abortion clinics in its listings. Yelp consequently reclassified thousands of pregnancy service providers as “crisis pregnancy centers.”

Noorie Malik, Yelp’s VP of user operations, told Axios in an e-mail, “After learning about the misleading nature of crisis pregnancy centers back in 2018, I’m grateful Yelp stands behind these efforts to provide consumers with access to reliable information about reproductive health services.”

“It has always felt unjust to me that there are clinics in the U.S. that provide misleading information or conduct deceptive tactics to steer pregnant people away from abortion care if that’s the path they choose to take,” Malik added.

Responses to the change have been varied, but a few standouts include Mary Margaret Olohan, D.C. Correspondent with The Daily Wire who tweeted, “WOW: in a post Roe world, where it is harder for women to get abortions, Yelp is actively turning women away from crisis pregnancy centers that would offer them help, assistance, and empower them to carry their unborn child to term.”

Republican Congresswoman Debbie Lesko of Arizona wrote, “Yelp is now flagging crisis pregnancy centers in an active effort to steer women away from them and push the radical abortion agenda of the Far-Left. Women deserve better than pro-abortion lies.”

The determination by the Big Tech company seems to be in line with the pro-abortion talking points attempting to delegitimize crisis pregnancy centers.

Given the recently escalating attacks upon crisis pregnancy centers from pro-abortion arsonists and vandals, the move could exacerbate the situation by enabling groups like Jane’s Revenge to more easily target them.

Matthew Holloway
Senior Staff Writer
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer. Matt covers politics, faith, history, national and global news.
