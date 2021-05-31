Commentary
A man walks past tents housing the homeless on the streets in the Skid Row community of Los Angeles on April 26.
A man walks past tents housing the homeless on the streets in the Skid Row community of Los Angeles on April 26. (Frederic J. Brown - AFP / Getty Images)
Young Not Stupid: Los Angeles' Solution to Homeless Problem Comes with an Alarming Price Tag

Cameron Arcand May 31, 2021 at 4:05pm

The following is an installment in a weekly series of commentary articles by Cameron Arcand, founder of the conservative commentary website Young Not Stupid and a contributor to The Western Journal.

California’s crippling homeless crisis is nothing new, with a large concentration of the issue manifesting itself within the city of Los Angeles.

Feasible long-term solutions have been scarce, and the latest stunt from L.A. is another bolstering example of poor leadership within the region.

A report from the city administrative officer Richard Llewellyn, analyzed by National Public Radio, discovered that the true cost of a government-approved homeless encampment in East Hollywood costs over $2,600 per tent each month.

The reasoning behind the high price tag for the pilot program is that the price includes the basic essentials that the residents may need such as food and healthcare.

Although the plan is admittedly temporary, Los Angeles taxpayers are paying for an authorized shantytown.

While encampments like these, which are confined to one area, could be a small step forward to getting people off the streets, it seems borderline satirical that this is the best the city can come up with at the moment.

“If you can paint lines on a sidewalk for the same cost that you can give someone the rent for an apartment,” Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles attorney Shayla Myers told NPR.

“I’m concerned that our city is making the choice to paint the lines rather than actually get people into housing,” she continued.

The spending red flag came prior to the news that Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti was chosen by the Biden administration to serve as the United States Ambassador to India.

If the mayor decides to leave his position, he would not only be going back on his word that he would not depart from his job, but he would additionally be abandoning Los Angeles during one of its most vulnerable hours.

At the state level, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recall fears have brought him into overdrive (which is code for actually doing his job) by announcing a $12 billion plan to reduce homelessness.

Throwing money at the issue may not work if it is not conducted responsibility, and would not have been necessary if this situation was handled earlier.

Unless Democratic leaders decide to mitigate California’s unsustainable cost of living by scrapping the high taxes and stop slacking off on illicit drug use law enforcement, people will continue to find themselves on the streets.

It is tough to see hope for Los Angeles and the state’s homeless population when those at the helm have little regard for anything besides their political ambitions.

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
