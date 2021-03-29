Login
Commentary
Young Not Stupid: A Suez Blockage Shouldn't Hurt Americans But Thanks to the Global Economy It Will

In this photo released by Suez Canal Authority, the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is pulled by tugboats, in the Suez Canal, Egypt, on Monday.Suez Canal Authority / APIn this photo released by Suez Canal Authority, the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is pulled by tugboats, in the Suez Canal, Egypt, on Monday. (Suez Canal Authority / AP)

By Cameron Arcand
Published March 29, 2021 at 2:45pm
The Ever Given cargo ship was finally freed early Monday morning, after six days of being stuck in the Suez Canal in Egypt.

Many trade experts and social media users alike were asking themselves about the consequences of the ship being stuck, and the best way to get it out. Some comical suggestions included using WD-40, or my personal favorite — a stick of butter.

But ultimately, the 220,000-ton container ship was able to continue its journey thanks to salvaging crews coordinating with the timing of the tides, The New York Times reported.

Except the incident should not be dismissed now that it’s over, because its impact raises serious questions about the negative side effects of globalism.

The canal, which is used as an important passage for oil and gas transportation from the Middle East, is responsible for 12 percent of all global trade and 10 percent of the world’s crude oil supply, according to CNBC.

Should the United States expand offshore oil drilling?

So naturally, the Ever Given blockage cost an estimated $400 million an hour, CNBC reported, and presumably created shipping delays that had a global impact.

There was additional concern from experts about the aforementioned oil and gas, as supply was already low due to production cut from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries paired with increased demand, according to The Times.

“A lot of that [oil] production has not come back yet. So now with demand starting to rise a little bit, we’re in a situation where demand is starting to outstrip supply,” OPIS Chief Oil Analyst Denton Cinquegrana said, WLS-TV reported.

In the United States, gas prices are already on track to hit three dollars a gallon nationally, with the current average price at $2.86, according to AAA.

If the blockage continued, Americans would have been almost guaranteed to pay more at the pump.

While the United States government does not have much control over the process of how retail products are made and distributed, this situation serves as a teachable moment on the energy front.

The Biden administration recently halted federal oil and gas leases, which will only increase the United States’ dependence on other countries for fuel.

While it is understandable that the United States may want to transition to forms of renewable energy, consumers still primarily use  gas for everything from cars to ovens.

Oil and gas is an essential part of how the United States functions and a blockage about 6,678 miles away should not end up being a financial burden on Americans.

Global trade certainly has its benefits, but the most powerful country in the world should be mostly self-sufficient when it comes to something as significant as energy.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

